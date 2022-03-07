Top Plays of the Week

On Monday, TMZ released a video of Kirk defending Murray's character after he left the JLT Performance Gym in Los Angeles.
All previous quarterback extensions came in the summer. Kyler Murray wants a new deal before the draft.
Julius Randle was fined for his altercation with Suns G Cam Johnson on Saturday night.
There appears to be a growing sense of pessimism in a quick or happy resolution to the Kyler Murray contract saga with the Arizona Cardinals.
The Houston Texans could go young at linebacker by drafting Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal.
It seems like Von Miller wants to go back to where he spent the first 10 and a half seasons.
The 2022 NFL combine provided some players a chance to improve their draft stocks. Others, however, might have hurt their causes.
Next up: Josh Uche and Ronnie Perkins.
Brown quarterback EJ Perry turned heads on the playing field as well as on the sidelines during the NFL combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. Here's how.
In their first significant decision of the 2022 NFL offseason, the Patriots reportedly have released linebacker Kyle Van Noy in a move that creates much-needed salary cap space.
Rumor of Davante Adams' Las Vegas mansion points to added challenge for Raiders' new regime in Sin City
According to the NFL, Ridley bet on games last season while he was on the non-football illness list.
The Commanders closed out last week by making a "strong" offer for Russell Wilson. How should fans feel about that?
Based on everything Aaron Rodgers has said about his timeline for making a decision about what he’ll do in 2022, the decision already should be made by now. Free agency officially begins in nine days. The legal tampering period opens in just seven days. Even now, teams are talking to agents about players who may [more]
With the scouting combine now done it's time for an updated set of Detroit Lions draft projections
Lawrence is the Cowboys' highest-paid defender, but reportedly refused to take a pay cut to help the team get under the 2022 salary cap. | From @ToddBrock24f7
As the Cowboys close in on a new deal for receiver Michael Gallup, there’s a potential source of cap space unrelated to dumping veteran contracts. We’re hearing that the Cowboys are in the process of trying to restructure the four-year, $160 million contract signed last year by quarterback Dak Prescott. The easiest approach would be [more]
"I kinda want that old thing back.. 5280," Miller tweeted Monday.
Report: #Bills' Sean McDermott, Heath Farwell disagreed on final kick vs. #Chiefs: