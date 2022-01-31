Top Plays of the Week

Entertainment Tonight Videos

Peyton Manning stopped by Weekend Update on ‘Saturday Night Live’ to joke about the swirling reports of Tom Brady’s potential retirement. The NFL icon commented on the much talked about rumors, even if it was by way of his obsession with a hit Netflix series. ‘I think it’s probably just speculation,’ Manning said. ‘But if it were me, I probably would retire, too, if it gave me more time to watch Emily in Paris.’ It should be noted that Brady's agent, Don Yee, released a statement to ESPN's Adam Schefter saying ‘without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what's being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy.’