Top Plays of the Week

Jimmy Garoppolo had leverage in 2021 to veto any proposed trade from the 49ers, but has no such power to control where he might end up in 2022.
Peyton Manning stopped by Weekend Update on ‘Saturday Night Live’ to joke about the swirling reports of Tom Brady’s potential retirement. The NFL icon commented on the much talked about rumors, even if it was by way of his obsession with a hit Netflix series. ‘I think it’s probably just speculation,’ Manning said. ‘But if it were me, I probably would retire, too, if it gave me more time to watch Emily in Paris.’ It should be noted that Brady's agent, Don Yee, released a statement to ESPN's Adam Schefter saying ‘without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what's being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy.’
Peyton Manning joined "Saturday Night Live" for a hilarious "Weekend Update" segment during which he touched on the NFL playoffs, Tom Brady retirement rumors and a hit Netflix show.
If Tom Brady has indeed retired, he won’t be saying farewell via Las Vegas. Brady, due to an aggravated shoulder injury, won’t play in the Pro Bowl. It’s no surprise. Brady rarely if ever plays in the Pro Bowl. And for good reason. It’s not a real game. Even the slightest element of incremental physical [more]
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan made five specific late mistakes that ultimately kept his team out of Super Bowl LVI.
It’s hard to know if quarterback Matthew Stafford or his wife, Kelly, is more excited about the Los Angeles Rams reaching Super Bowl 56.
After Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw an early interception against the 49ers on Sunday, linebacker Fred Warner blew up Stafford with an illegal hit. No flag was thrown. After the game, Warner opened his press conference by addressing the play. “I never do anything out of malicious intent,” Warner told reporters. “I watched the video [more]
Rams CB Jalen Ramsey was seen exchanging words with 49ers kicker Robbie Gould at the end of the first half in the NFC Championship Game.
After torching the Bengals early, Mahomes looked little like himself amid a second-half collapse.
Here's a roundup of Patriots players reacting on Twitter to the Bengals beating the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game and reaching Super Bowl LVI in dramatic fashion.
Doug Pederson has had trouble sticking to the head coaching rumor mill lately, and now we know why at least one opening doesn't seem to be there for the Eagles legend. By Adam Hermann
At some point during a crazy Saturday that included ESPN reporting that quarterback Tom Brady will retire and Brady pushing back, it was suggested that Brady won’t retire before February 4, because he’s owed $15 million in deferred signing-bonus money that day. Frankly, the February 4 trigger meanings nothing. Brady signed a new contract last [more]
The assessment on Garoppolo is chiseled in granite. He’s not the guy. It's what the 49ers telegraphed to everyone in the NFL for the better part of nine months.
