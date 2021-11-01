Top Plays of the Week

Associated Press

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was both cheered and jeered as he arrived Monday in a small northern Italian town to receive an honorary citizenship and to visit the hometown of one of his ancestors. Protesters in Anguillara Veneta, a town of 4,200 near Padua, chanted “No Bolsonaro!” and held signs saying “Bolsonaro Out,” “Justice for the Amazon” and “No citizenship for dictators.” Anguillara Veneta’s right-wing mayor, Alessandra Buoso, defended the decision to grant Bolsonaro citizenship and blasted vandals who spray-painted “Fora Bolsonaro” (“Bolsonaro Out”) on the town's city hall last week.