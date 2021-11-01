Top Plays of the Week

The NBA and Los Angeles Lakers unveiled the new 2021-22 city edition jerseys. This is what L.A.'s looks like.
The NBA has been flooding the market with alternate jerseys for several years.
Luka Doncic made a 36-foot 3-pointer to beat the shot clock and blunt a late Sacramento rally and finished with 23 points in the Dallas Mavericks’ 105-99 victory over the Kings on Sunday. The Kings cut a 12-point deficit to 92-89 with 4:53 to play. “That was a big-time shot,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said.
Biden says nuclear talks to resume with Iran
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was both cheered and jeered as he arrived Monday in a small northern Italian town to receive an honorary citizenship and to visit the hometown of one of his ancestors. Protesters in Anguillara Veneta, a town of 4,200 near Padua, chanted “No Bolsonaro!” and held signs saying “Bolsonaro Out,” “Justice for the Amazon” and “No citizenship for dictators.” Anguillara Veneta’s right-wing mayor, Alessandra Buoso, defended the decision to grant Bolsonaro citizenship and blasted vandals who spray-painted “Fora Bolsonaro” (“Bolsonaro Out”) on the town's city hall last week.
We love you, Von Miller! Thank you for Super Bowl 50!
Once again, the Rams are going all in. According to multiple reports, Los Angeles is acquiring Von Miller from the Broncos in exchange for second- and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. After missing the entire 2020 season, Miller has started seven games so far in 2021. He did not play in Sunday’s win [more]
Filling in for the injured Zach Wilson on Sunday, Mike White put on one of the best quarterback performances any New York Jets QB has ever had.
Von Miller is saying goodbye to Denver and hello to Los Angeles.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick took a subtle jab at the officials in Sunday's Patriots-Chargers game for failing to call a penalty on Jerry Tillery's late hit of Mac Jones.
A look at nine RBs the Titans could target in a trade, and some others available in free agency.
A flag on Mike Hilton was bad, to say the least.
The Lions need to move on without Jared Goff as their quarterback, and they need to do it now. One throwaway proved the theory.
There are a few teams that might feel they're just one piece away.
The NFL's trade deadline looms on Tuesday, and several notable names could be on the move if the right suitor comes along.
Amari Cooper scored the Cowboys' game-winning touchdown, but a fellow receiver wanted to change his mind about the play before it was set.
Go ahead and start the speculation that Drew Brees will return to the quarterback-needy Saints. And then end it. During halftime of Sunday night’s Cowboys-Vikings game on NBC, Brees said that he won’t be emerging from retirement to join the Saints, if (as expected) Winston will miss the rest of the season. The Saints apparently [more]
There are two peripheral points noteworthy from the Dolphins’ 26-11 loss at Buffalo on Sunday, extending the Dolphins’ losing streak to seven games.
NBA fans think LeBron James somehow time-traveled after a LeBron lookalike appeared at the Lakers game on Halloween.
The Cowboys played without their franchise quarterback and lost their left tackle, top wideout and corner at various points of the game. | From @KDDrummondNFL