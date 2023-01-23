Top Plays of the Week

One Notre Dame player has made this list.
According to multiple reports, Alabama guard Nirmari Burnett is expected to make his return against Missouri.
If the Houston Texans hired San Francisco 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans, LB Christian Harris would take another step in his career.
The NFL’s current process for filling head-coaching vacancies necessarily distracts coaches whose teams are still playing, consuming time and attention that otherwise would be devoted to the next playoff game. To his credit, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans recognized the issue, and took steps to minimize the distraction. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that [more]
Alabama now stands alone atop the SEC standings. The No. 4 Crimson Tide picked up its second road win of the week as it dominated Missouri 85-64 on Saturday. The win marks the first time a Nate Oats Alabama team traveled to Mizzou Arena and left in a victory.
Josiah-Jordan James scored a season-high 22 points to lead No. 9 Tennessee to a 77-56 victory over LSU on Saturday. James, who missed eight games in November and December due to injury, made his second straight start for the Volunteers (16-3, 6-1 Southeastern Conference). James had 13 points in 34 minutes against Mississippi State on Tuesday.
Alabama basketball defeated Missouri 85-64 on the road Saturday. Here's what Nate Oats said about the student section at Mizzou Arena.
FS1's Skip Bayless had a temper tantrum after the Cowboys' NFC Divisional Playoff loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
It looks like Burrow took a shot at that failed neutral-site plan with a two-word post on Instagram
The final play of the Cowboys season began with running back Ezekiel Elliott playing center and it ended with a short pass to KaVontae Turpin. Elliott lined up at center to snap to quarterback Dak Prescott with the rest of the offense spread out across the line of scrimmage for what appeared to be an [more]
Few know Tom Brady better than his longtime tight end, Rob Gronkowski, who shed some light on what may influence the quarterback's decision while picking a new team in 2023.
Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy last squared off in college and accounted for 11 TDs. They'll meet again in Eagles vs. 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
The Cowboys QB ends a promising drive with his second pick of the game
The Bears won't be a suitor for Aaron Rodgers, but the Packers trading the star quarterback could have a ripple effect that impacts a key part of the Bears' offseason.
On the first Sunday of the regular season, ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rejected a contract offer that would have paid him $133 million fully guaranteed at signing. Very recently, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark reported the same thing. Here’s what we said in September, since it still applies: “The reporting [more]
Kyle Shanahan understands why fans were frustrated with his clock management to end the first half, but doubled down on his play-calling.
The Cowboys have now lost seven straight divisional playoff games. But team owner Jerry Jones doesn't sound like he's ready to make any changes at coach or quarterback.