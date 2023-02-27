Top Plays of the Week
Gus Bradley will return to the Colts as defensive coordinator under first-year coach Shane Steichen
An Eagles player tried to get in the head of the Chiefs at the pregame Super Bowl coin-toss, but Chris Jones shut him down.
The Chicago Bears may give up No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft as many teams have expressed interest in trading up for the coveted first selection.
"It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL, but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee."
Should the Bears stick with Justin Fields or draft Bryce Young? NFL Media draft expert Daniel Jeremiah thinks the answer is simple.
Jordan Poyer has been here before, but his resume wasn’t nearly as accomplished as it is now. Thus, his market wasn’t as active as it’s expected to be next month. Poyer signed a four-year, $13 million deal with the Bills on the first day of free agency in 2017. After a contract extension, six seasons, [more]
Former Alabama quarterback will not throw or run during this week's NFL Combine, NFL Network reported Monday.
The Eagles kept Trey Sermon on their active roster all year, but only played him in two games. Here's a theory as to why in Roobs 10 Random Eagles Offseason Observations.
On Friday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith claimed after speaking with someone from Lamar Jackson’s camp that the Ravens quarterback never asked for a fully-guaranteed deal. The surprising claim contradicted months of conventional wisdom that Lamar wants the same thing that Deshaun Watson got from the Browns. The sudden notion that Lamar Jackson doesn’t want a [more]
There is almost a zero percent chance the Bears draft three players from the same school with successive picks, but whatever we're having fun with this mock draft.
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones is thinking long term with quarterback Dak Prescott. Jones said he wants the Cowboys to be thinking not just about winning with Prescott in 2023, but also about giving him a long-term contract extension that would keep him in Dallas for years to come. “We’ve got to have a [more]
Sage Rosenfels explains why the 49ers drafting Brock Purdy was like "serendipity" for both sides.
The NFL held an awards ceremony in downtown Kansas City, and three Chiefs received recognition.
The Eagles are reportedly hosting a second interview with Sean Desai on Monday at the NovaCare Complex. By Dave Zangaro
Mac Jones has taken a lot of heat since the beginning of the 2022 season, but veteran safety Devin McCourty came to his teammate's defense Monday to explain why Jones is the Patriots' quarterback of the future.
As the Bills' brass heads to Indianapolis this week, they need to be paying close attention to receiver, offensive line and safety at the Combine.
With the Rams looking to trade cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the Lions are among the teams that have been mentioned as a possible destination. And Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs loves that idea. Jacobs wrote on Twitter that the Lions ought to make a move to bring Ramsey to Detroit. “What we waiting on @jalenramsey we can [more]
Nolan Baudo brings his coaching aspirations and connection with Carnell Tate to Ohio State's 2023 class as a preferred walk-on.
As the NFL offseason kicks into gear, the debate over the most effective play in the league last season has begun. By Adam Hermann
Here's the latest on the Giants' coaching staff...