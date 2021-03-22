Top Plays of the Week

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George was fined $35,000 on Friday for saying conversations with referees are ''just a bunch of lies'' while questioning why more fouls weren't called against Dallas in LA's 105-89 loss to the Mavericks. George said after Wednesday's game that it was ''insane'' the Clippers weren't getting to the free throw line more on drives to the basket, then was asked what conversations with officials are like when players don't think they're getting the calls. ''Just a bunch of lies,'' George said.