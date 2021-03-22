Top Plays of the Week

You can call Ryan Blaney “The Spoiler.” With a pass for the lead with eight laps left in Sunday‘s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Blaney took the air out of an otherwise dominating performance by Kyle Larson, who had to settle for second place after winning the first two stages and […]
The UFC finally accepted Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement and opted to fill its suddenly vacant lightweight title with a May 15 bout at UFC 262 between Charles Oliveira and former Bellator champion Michael Chandler.
Four-time MVP LeBron James dropped one spot, but it wasn’t due to a dip in production. Lillard just snatched the No. 2 slot with his heroics this week.
The duo were a dynamic tight end duo for the Patriots and Gronkowski hasn't addressed the charges in eight years.
The Bengals will save $9.5 million with the move.
It wasn’t the fight Brunson wanted, or felt he deserved after upping his winning streak to three after stopping Edmen Shahbazyan, but Brunson is nothing if not practical.
Izzo called the interaction a "normal nothing" after the game.
Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
The Bears' plight is a reminder: It's hard to find a quarterback.
Luka Magic makes you realize they call him Wonder Boy not because he was a boy wonder but because he plays with the wonder of a boy, “play” being the operative word.
Many women’s soccer junkies who’ve followed the sport since its humble beginnings are adamant that Akers is the greatest player of all time.
The NBA world was a much different place for women in 1997.
The first full day of NCAA tournament action featured an array of upsets — just not the ones that became popular over the past week.
"That was one of the reasons why I wanted to come here."
NEW YORK (AP) Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George was fined $35,000 on Friday for saying conversations with referees are ''just a bunch of lies'' while questioning why more fouls weren't called against Dallas in LA's 105-89 loss to the Mavericks. George said after Wednesday's game that it was ''insane'' the Clippers weren't getting to the free throw line more on drives to the basket, then was asked what conversations with officials are like when players don't think they're getting the calls. ''Just a bunch of lies,'' George said.
New Bears quarterback Andy Dalton now has his top target locked down for next season.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Quentin Grimes scored 18 points and Houston coach Kelvin Sampson tied John Wooden on the career victories list as the Cougars beat 15th-seeded Cleveland State 87-56 in the NCAA Tournament on Friday night. No. 2 seed Houston has won eight straight and will face 10th-seeded Rutgers in the Midwest Region's second round on Sunday. It's unclear if starting guard DeJon Jarreau will be available after he missed all but 41 seconds with a hip pointer.
Even with a smaller salary cap, the top free agents will get paid this week.
"It felt good to get that out of the way and move on."
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) After MaCio Teague and the Baylor Bears got comfortable in the spacious confines of Lucas Oil Stadium, they looked like a team that could be playing there for bigger stakes in a few weeks. Teague scored 22 points and the top-seeded Bears shook off a slow-as-molasses start Friday to roll to a 79-55 victory over No. 16 Hartford in the NCAA Tournament. Baylor (23-2) opened its March Madness run at the same stadium the Final Four will take place in during the first week of April.