Top Plays from Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons
The Wizards, Pistons, Spurs, Hornets and Trail Blazers are playing out the string, but each team features some things worth keeping an eye on … and maybe even getting a little excited about.
Evan Fournier was not happy after the Heat pulled off a 104-101 win on Saturday in Detroit.
When a 22-point lead nearly vanished in the closing minutes against Indiana, it took a team effort to gut out the victory. This is how the Gamecocks play ball.
For five innings, Opening Day in Philly felt like the 2023 NLDS. Then the Braves shut down the party at Citizens Bank Park.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took exception to a hard slide by the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins to break up a double-play, causing both dugouts to run onto the field.
The Jets are upgrading their pass rush after losing Bryce Huff to the Eagles in free agency.
Chourio signed an $82 million contract before making his MLB debut.
Follow all the developments right here with Yahoo Sports.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman celebrate the return of baseball by giving recaps to all the exciting Opening Day games in the league and some things you might've missed.
The A's announced in May an agreement to build a 33,000-seat stadium on the Las Vegas strip.
The fight over the future of the Wizards and Capitals is at its end.
Jae’Lyn Withers shot UNC's most important 3-pointer of the game when he had no business firing away. And now the No. 1 Tar Heels are going home.
The Rangers catcher had an eventful couple of innings on Opening Day.
The No. 1 pick seems to be a foregone conclusion, which means all eyes are on the Commanders and their decision that likely boils down to two QBs.
The quarterback position is always a hallmark of the NFL Draft, and 2024 is no different. Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon runs down what every team should do.
What a Yankees debut for Juan Soto.
After the team embarrassed itself earlier in the season, the Pelicans have found an identity and worked their way into the championship conversation.
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.
Our draft deep dive on skill prospects continues with a look at the 2024 RB class. Charles McDonald and Matt Harmon look at the top running back prospects and which can make an instant contribution on the field and for fantasy teams this season.