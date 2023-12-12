Top Plays vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Here's what you need to know about how to watch tonight's doubleheader on Monday Night Football.
Miami's offense ground to a halt and didn't score in the first half with Hill sidelined.
The fantasy postseason is upon us. Congratulations to all that have made it this far. Despite your successes I'm sure there is something or someone you are panicking about in your lineup in Week 15. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are back for another edition of the 'Fantasy Playoff Panic Meter.'
Inter Miami will make the trip amid the backdrop of sportswashing in Saudi Arabia.
Maye and USC's Caleb Williams are considered the top two quarterbacks in the class of 2024.
Mike Tomlin also announced that Steelers linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are both in concussion protocol.
Stroud will be required to pass a neurological exam before returning to the field for a Texans team fighting for a playoff spot.
Hartman threw 24 TDs and 8 interceptions in 2023.
Five players were named to the first-ever All-Tournament Team after the inaugural In-Season Tournament wrapped up on Saturday.
While Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers sit at the top of this draft class, the consensus strength lies in the group of forwards and centers who are eligible.
Scott Pianowski makes the case for six players who should be rostered in more fantasy hockey leagues.
The bottom of the rankings are the most interesting and will likely shake up again with so many teams earning votes in last week’s poll.
Copa América is coming. The 2025 Club World Cup is coming. The 2026 men’s World Cup is coming. Messi will be here through at least 2025, and “for the next few years, North America will be the epicenter of the beautiful game,” MLS president Don Garber said.
Yahoo Sports takes a look at nine players who impressed at the Nike EYBL Scholastic Showcase in Las Vegas.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.
Week 14 was a week filled with statement wins, shocking upsets and injuries that could drastically changed fantasy mangers strategies for the duration of the fantasy postseason. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down each game from the Sunday slate and provide their instant fantasy reactions.
This was an all-time go-ahead touchdown in a critical game. Until it wasn't.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don recaps all of Sunday's action from Week 14, headlined by another week-winning performance from Deebo Samuel.
The Chiefs' spectacular game-winning touchdown-that-wasn't exemplified much of their season: moments of brilliance surrounded by too many self-induced missteps.