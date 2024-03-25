Top Plays vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Dončić injured his hamstring Wednesday night in the Mavericks' 109-99 win over the Golden State Warriors.
The second-year swingman has quickly become the No. 2 option on a Thunder squad with championship aspirations.
The most dramatic clash so far this March is between a coach and a newspaper.
The final score was little more than semantics. What mattered more was that the Blue Devils at last displayed the firepower expected from them before the season.
Arizona didn't wilt after Dayton cut a 17-point first-half deficit to three. As a result, the Wildcats became the first team to clinch a spot in the Sweet 16.
With Opening Day just days away, Scott Pianowski delivers his final, crucial fantasy baseball draft tips.
The Walsh sisters are putting on a show at the NCAA championships.
Dalton Del Don continues his series of bust candidates, identifying a group of outfielders who should be draft-day fades.
The Clippers guard has been out since March 1, when he suffered a broken left hand.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Louisville fans don't have much to cheer for these days. But they had plenty to cheer against on Thursday.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his series identifying bust candidates, this time at the all-important pitcher position.
Check out where our fantasy baseball analysts have the top first basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
The 20-year-old will have to wait to make his major-league debut.
The Cardinals appeared to be in control with an 18-point first half lead. But the Blue Raiders rallied to make tournament history.
With a little injury luck, the Twins could be legitimate contenders. The White Sox could be the worst team in MLB.
The fantasy hockey postseason is fast approaching, and these skaters offer late-season production that could fuel title runs.
Oakland added to Kentucky's March misery on Thursday night, ratcheting up the pressure on Calipari entering the offseason.
Prosecutors say everyone who fired a gun at the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade has now been charged. Three adults face murder charges.