Top Plays vs. Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James had 36 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists in 47 minutes. At age 39.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Los Angeles Times Lakers beat writer Dan Woike to discuss the weird season the team has had so far, talk about the different options they have on the trade market, and wonder if the Clippers could be gaining turf in L.A.
Bronny got his second career start at USC on Wednesday.
Can Moore turn around the Eagles' offense?
The FA Cup produced another memorable moment on Saturday.
Sherrone Moore went 4-0 leading the Wolverines on an interim basis last season while Jim Harbaugh was serving his suspensions.
With just four teams left in the NFL playoffs, Jorge Martin projects how star players on those squads will fare next fantasy season.
Luka Magic went into overdrive on Friday.
Bryant’s cultural impact seemingly has multiplied since his death four years ago today.
Whether they are rookies or veterans getting a bump in playing time, consider these eight players as pickups with upside.
For the second straight week, Kansas City's defense is preparing for an elusive, creative QB who can beat you in multiple ways. Can the Chiefs get the job done again in Sunday's AFC championship?
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for NFL championship weekend.
The Falcons have their guy.
Jason Fitz is joined by host of The Exempt List Charles McDonald, as the duo react to the latest head coaching hires (including Raheem Morris live on the pod) before giving three player matchups to watch in each of the two Conference Championship games. Jim Harbaugh is headed to the Los Angeles Chargers, and both hosts are feeling great about the fit. The NFL is all about having a great head coach/quarterback pairing, and LA might finally have one. The Carolina Panthers have hired Dave Canales to be the head coach, and Charles thinks it's a great hire, especially considering it was one of the less attractive openings. The Atlanta Falcons hire Raheem Morris during recording, so Fitz gets Falcon fan Charles' live reaction. Later, the duo move on to the two Conference Championship games and the three player matchups that will determine each game. On the NFC side, Charles is looking forward to Penei Sewell on Nick Bosa, Fred Warner on Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery and George Kittle on Brian Branch. On the NFC side, Charles is excited for Travis Kelce vs. Kyle Hamilton, Isiah Pacheco vs. Roquan Smith and Zay Flowers vs. La'Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie.
Championship Sunday in the NFL is arguably the best football day of the year. With fantastic matchups in both conferences this weekend should be no different. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don breakdown everything you need to know for Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers. The two also share their reaction to Jim Harbaugh officially becoming the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.
Was Atlanta's Arthur Blank going to pull the rug out from under a longtime and influential exec in Rich McKay and also GM Terry Fontenot to embrace a short retooling under Belichick? No.
Check out this how-to guide if you're looking to play fantasy baseball for the first time or just need of a fresher.
With so many players performing at a high level, it's never easy narrowing down candidates for All-Star selections.
In today's edition: A major update in the Hockey Canada scandal, LSU's superteam, our picks for Team USA, and more.