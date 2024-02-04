Top Plays vs. Chicago Bulls

Just a year ago, Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr headlined the event.
Multiple 49ers personnel were candid about the defense's underwhelming performance in the NFC championship game.
The fight was initially scheduled for February.
The Dodgers have brought in Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and James Paxton to fill their depleted rotation.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down the new coaching hires made by some struggling offensive teams, and whether they'll make a positive impact in 2024.
Weathers played sparingly in five years of professional football.
With the NHL All-Star break here, it's time to make fantasy hockey roster improvements for the second half with any of these players.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Fred Zinkie reveals 10 players projected for solid seasons who are good values as fantasy drafts approach.
Jason Fitz kicks off this action-packed edition of Zero Blitz with Frank Schwab as the duo give out their end-of-season NFL awards to players and coaches most deserving. After discussing nicknames and reacting to some of the latest news, the duo honor the story of the year, person of the year, ridiculous person of the year, game of the year, saddest fanbase of the year and the top deliveries of the 2023 season (presented by Prime). Later, Fitz joined by Fox's top broadcasting duo Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen to discuss the discourse around analytics and the NFC Championship Game before addressing the elephant in the room in Tom Brady reportedly joining the team next year (and what that means for Olsen's future as a top analyst). Fitz finishes off the show with former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, who gives us insight on the latest coaching hires around the league, including Dan Quinn to the Washington Commanders (and what the choice says about the power structure in DC), Mike Macdonald to the Seattle Seahawks and more.
Dalton Del Don breaks down players and strategies he plans to stay away from in fantasy football drafts next season.
Both Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller have been tabbed for the 2024 Rising Stars game.
The veteran 3-and-D specialist yearns to become eligible for the union’s premium medical plan to care for his sons with autism spectrum disorder and to raise awareness about the condition.
Just six of 20 Chiefs games have hit the over this season.
This will be the third consecutive year that Kia Nurse has played for a new team.
BetMGM already has plenty of props listed for Super Bowl LVIII.
The league is moving forward after reaching an agreement with its players union.
This would have been the second Messi vs. Ronaldo match in the past year.