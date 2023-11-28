Top Plays from Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans are in the midst of a five-game losing streak as Williamson and fellow star Brandon Ingram struggle to co-exist on the floor.
C.J. McCollum's right lung collapsed in 2021, too, after a rib injury when he was with the Trail Blazers.
Jason Pierre-Paul made his debut with the New Orleans Saints last week, but was sent back to their practice squad.
The Vikings and Bears didn't score a TD until deep into the fourth quarter.
The earliest Cam Robinson can return is Dec. 31 against the Panthers.
Don't let the Bills' mediocre record trick you into thinking Josh Allen isn't playing well. He's doing everything he can, and Buffalo just can't get across the finish line.
The Vikings have a Week 13 bye, which gives Jefferson extra time to heal.
Having Gray in the fold puts the Cardinals in position to further revamp their rotation this winter. Will they follow through?
Adesanya has lost two of his past three fights and three of his past seven, including his most recent one when he was routed by Sean Strickland.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Tramon Mark landed hard on his back against North Carolina in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Friday, and had to be stretchered off the court.
Raiders coaches were reportedly frustrated with Marcus Peters' lack of effort.
Frank Reich went 1-10 in 11 games with the Panthers.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
With the Dodgers in 2023, Jason Heyward turned in his best offensive season since 2020.
Each Monday, we'll track the San Antonio Spurs rookie's weekly progress relative to the most anticipated prospects of the past 50 years.
Garrett said Sunday that he felt a pop in his shoulder while playing the Broncos.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles game.
The Chiefs appeared to be in trouble early Sunday before pressing the throttle against the Raiders.
The Jaguars and Texans square off in a game that could have massive playoff implications in the AFC.