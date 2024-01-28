Top Plays from San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Referees didn't blow this one for Minnesota. The Timberwolves did that on their own. Also true: The officials have got to do better.
Thanks to Joel Embiid, Monday night was the first time since 1978 that there were a pair of 60-point performances in the league on the same day.
Victor Wembanyama had a number of ridiculous highlights in Thursday's loss to the Bucks.
Anthony Edwards' continued development, team playmaking and shot creation, and complete defensive intensity are some of the key factors that will determine how far Minnesota can go.
Luka Magic went into overdrive on Friday.
The Lions are one step from their first Super Bowl appearance.
For the second straight week, Kansas City's defense is preparing for an elusive, creative QB who can beat you in multiple ways. Can the Chiefs get the job done again in Sunday's AFC championship?
Last year's Super Bowl field was a big talking point after the Chiefs' victory.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for NFL championship weekend.
Jason Fitz is joined by host of The Exempt List Charles McDonald, as the duo react to the latest head coaching hires (including Raheem Morris live on the pod) before giving three player matchups to watch in each of the two Conference Championship games. Jim Harbaugh is headed to the Los Angeles Chargers, and both hosts are feeling great about the fit. The NFL is all about having a great head coach/quarterback pairing, and LA might finally have one. The Carolina Panthers have hired Dave Canales to be the head coach, and Charles thinks it's a great hire, especially considering it was one of the less attractive openings. The Atlanta Falcons hire Raheem Morris during recording, so Fitz gets Falcon fan Charles' live reaction. Later, the duo move on to the two Conference Championship games and the three player matchups that will determine each game. On the NFC side, Charles is looking forward to Penei Sewell on Nick Bosa, Fred Warner on Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery and George Kittle on Brian Branch. On the NFC side, Charles is excited for Travis Kelce vs. Kyle Hamilton, Isiah Pacheco vs. Roquan Smith and Zay Flowers vs. La'Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie.
Was Atlanta's Arthur Blank going to pull the rug out from under a longtime and influential exec in Rich McKay and also GM Terry Fontenot to embrace a short retooling under Belichick? No.
The world has changed a lot since the Lions were last in the NFC title game.
Winners will be revealed during the NFL Honors show on Feb. 8, three days before Super Bowl LVIII.
The Alabama sophomore will forgo his final years of eligibility to join the PGA Tour.
Which teams are rising and falling just past the midway point of the 2023-24 NBA season? Dan Titus rates all 30 squads.