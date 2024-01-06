Top Plays from Sacramento Kings vs. Toronto Raptors
Top Plays from Sacramento Kings vs. Toronto Raptors,01/05/2024
Dan Titus breaks down the Week 11 fantasy basketball landscape, including his top adds to target on the waiver wire.
The Pistons went more than two months without a win.
Yahoo Sports Charles McDonald shares his top 10 overall prospects from this class, which includes a no-doubt star at No. 1.
Both teams are 7-7 against the total this season.
The fight will reportedly take place on March 9.
Michigan got caught stealing signs, plain and simple. But does the Wolverines’ season deserve an asterisk? Nope.
The alleged incident reportedly occurred when the team was competing in the Battle 4 Atlantis.
NFL evaluators weigh in on where the QBs stack up and how important Monday's national championship game will be for their draft stock.
Yahoo Sports NBA reporter Jake Fischer is joined by Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine to talk through the two spectacular games from last night and start discussing the trade landscape as the deadline nears.
Today's edition includes the NFL playoff picture entering Week 18, North America's newest professional sports league, the nerdiest title game yet, and more.
With the holidays over it's no time to ignore your roster. Take a slap shot on one of these players in the waiver wire to give you a boost.
It's the fourth title game matchup of undefeated teams in the four-team playoff era.
Need help with your Week 18 full-PPR lineups? Let our rankings from Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don be your guide.
What should fantasy football managers be watching for in Week 18, likely the most chaotic of the season? Matt Harmon lays it all out.
The Yahoo Fantasy Football crew reveals the players they're dying to draft in 2024 from the second round forward.
Jason Fitz is joined by friend of the show Mike Golic Jr. to give their spiciest predictions for the offseason and the 2024 NFL Draft. The dynamic duo give their wildest predictions for the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick, the Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, the future of the Kelce brothers, Ryan Tannehill and Russell Wilson and the quarterbacks and receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft. Later, Fitz is joined by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to dive into what to expect from Week 18 of NFL action. The two start off by discussing Matt Eberflus and Bill Belichick and their futures with their respective teams before going back and forth on who deserves the playoffs more in the NFC and AFC playoff races and how we often cover Week 18 incorrectly.
The NFLPA polled hundreds of players to rate their coordinators.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The hosts kick things off with the officiating crisis around the NFL following the disastrous outcome of Saturday's game featuring the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, as Jori weighs in on how league sources feel about the current crisis, and what they believe needs to be changed. The trio go through some possible solutions for the problem and what it would take NFL ownership to fix it. Charles wrote a piece on the Dallas Cowboys and how they've benefitted from some good fortune this year, and the hosts discuss whether or not the Cowboys can be trusted to finally win playoff games – even with home field advantage. Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon insisted the team is sticking with Kyler Murray as their quarterback next year – is this a smokescreen or is he telling the truth? Charles is inclined to believe him and believes the Cardinals are moving in the right direction. They are set up very well in the draft this year if they don't take a quarterback. Finally, the college football National Championship game could have huge implications for the 2024 NFL Draft, as the better player in this game between Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy could end up deciding who is the fourth quarterback off the board in the upcoming draft.
There's plenty to play for in Week 18, for just about every team.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill breaks down the trade that sent OG Anunoby from the Raptors to the Knicks and then picks out New Year’s resolutions for some of the most interesting teams around the league.