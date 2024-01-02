Top Plays from Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Top Plays from Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers,01/01/2024
Top Plays from Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers,01/01/2024
Stephen Curry had gone 268 regular season games with at least one made 3-pointer before Sunday night, which was the longest streak in NBA history.
No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Texas face off in a powerhouse clash at the Sugar Bowl.
The Ravens are locked into the No. 1 seed, but the result against the Steelers matters in the AFC playoff race. And rest has backfired before for the Baltimore.
From fumbles to rumbles, here are the five plays that defined this year's Michigan-Alabama Rose Bowl.
Michigan is playing for a national title.
The 49ers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which will give Christian McCaffrey an extra week to recover before their first playoff game.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
A penalty, if called, would have given Alabama a first down.
Stanford has now knocked off Arizona twice in as many years.
Michigan will be playing for a national title.
Week 17, like 2023 and the fantasy football season, is in the books. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski run it back one last time for our final Sunday night recap pod of the season. The two provide their instant fantasy analysis on every game over this title weekend and attempt to draw the first major conclusions of the 2023 fantasy football season.
Chicago won twice Sunday, beating the Falcons and also clinching the No. 1 pick with Carolina's loss.
Aaron Gordon required 21 stitches to his face and hand after a dog attack.
Levis appeared to sustain the injury on a second-quarter sack.
Miami lost a key defender in a big game against the Ravens.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski sheds light on how Kyren Williams and Puka Nacua have delivered fantasy victories this season — straight from the 200-ADP level.
The Bucs could've clinched the NFC South with a win. The Saints had other ideas and remain in the playoff hunt.
Lamar Jackson had more touchdown passes than incompletions, and Baltimore put together its second straight dominant win against one of the NFL's best teams.
Beal was out for about two weeks after sustaining a right ankle sprain during a contest against the New York Knicks.
Postseason positioning is on the line for both the Lions and Cowboys on Saturday.