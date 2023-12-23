Top Plays from Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors
Miles Bridges missed Monday's game in Toronto after he was reportedly denied entry into Canada on Sunday night.
Kelly Oubre is set to return to the lineup Wednesday against the Washington Wizards.
Three of this year's top MVP candidates will be on the same field on Christmas night in Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and Lamar Jackson. Will a frontrunner emerge?
Minor was a two-sport star at Oklahoma and was chosen in both the MLB and NBA drafts in 1996.
C.J. Stroud hasn't played since sustaining a concussion in Week 14.
Yahoo Sports breaks down the development of each Ignite player projected in the first round with further analysis on the other four players eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft.
The guidance sent to schools allows for multi-time transfers in football and other sports to enter the NCAA transfer portal this fall or in the spring and then play immediately next year without a waiver.
The Hall of Fame class will be revealed during the Final Four in April.
Robinson's lack of action in versus the Buccaneers was attributed to a headache.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Need help with your Week 16 full-PPR lineups? Let our rankings from Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don be your guide.
The Rams are 8-7 and in line to be a wild-card team.
If questions about Hurts’ public messaging lingered after the Eagles’ loss to the Seahawks, he quieted them Thursday.
Rams vs. Saints in Week 16 should have huge implications for the playoff race in the NFC.
On Friday, the Washington Supreme Court ruled in favor of the two schools' argument that they should control the conference.
Kenny Pickett is set to miss his third consecutive game since his ankle surgery
The Colts running back has missed three games due to the surgery on his thumb
“It’s a combination of everything.”
Chase suffered the injury during Saturday's win over the Vikings.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew is putting all their chips in on these player takes for Week 16. Which prediction will come to pass?