Top Plays from Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Joel Embiid came up big for the Sixers against the shorthanded Thunder.
Joel Embiid has missed two months with a meniscus injury.
The Knicks forward has been out since Jan. 27.
Rice reportedly owned the Corvette and leased the Lamborghini involved in the crash.
After a meeting with Oakland, the A's are reportedly set to meet with Sacramento about a temporary move to the city.
Clark is a near lock to go No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft, but Reese’s draft picture and professional future — if she were to leave LSU — are much murkier.
Neither the LSU men's nor women's basketball team has been on the court for the anthem for the past several years.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Nate Tice to determine the biggest need in the 2024 NFL Draft for every single NFC team. But first – Rashee Rice was reportedly involved in a racing-related crash over the weekend, prompting a discussion on players getting involved in things they shouldn't and why nearly everyone around Patrick Mahomes seems to be trying to make his life harder. In other news, NFL win totals for the 2024 season dropped last week, and Charles and Nate pick out a few that surprised them, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys. Later, Charles and Nate dive into draft needs for every NFC team, as they go back and forth and give some favorite prospect and position fits for teams like the New York Giants (should they take a quarterback?), Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals and more.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Jason Goff from NBC Sports Chicago to discuss Joel Embiid’s return to the 76ers, the playoff outlooks for the Mavericks & Clippers, and a deep-dive on the Chicago Bulls.
Rangers third baseman Josh Jung suffered a fractured right wrist on Monday. The team called up top prospect Justin Foscue to replace him on the roster.
The former featherweight champion sees the BMF bout versus Justin Gaethje as an opportunity to prove himself once again and potentially alter the course of his career.
Ahead of Tuesday night's McDonald's All American Game, Yahoo Sports breaks down eight players who have already made lasting impressions on NBA scouts.
In a LIV Golf-produced video, Anthony Kim talks about his way back to golf.
Follow all the developments right here with Yahoo Sports.
Booker's effort helped the Suns gain ground on the Pelicans in the playoffs, and allowed the Timberwolves to clinch a top-six playoff spot.
This is it — the fantasy basketball championships in most leagues. Dan Titus shares everything to know to secure a trophy.
Hernandez's PitchCom speaker was broadcast for all the world to hear.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to NC State's shocking win over Duke to put the program in their first Final Four since 1983. The trio can't get enough of the overnight sensation that is DJ Burns, who has helped fuel the Wolfpack on their magical run.
Clark and Reese are two very different players. But they both play with passion, and they both want to grow the women's game. They don't have to be best friends to do that.
Though the meeting came with 160 games still left on the schedule, the Angels were outscored 24-7 in their first two blowout losses of the season.