Top plays from Penn State's 2023 season
Watch back some of the most memorable plays from Penn State's 2023 college football season, in which the Nittany Lions went 10-2 in the regular season and earned a spot in the Peach Bowl.
Ole Miss had never won 11 games in a single season until 2023.
While there's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, let's first look back at the top games of the four-team playoff era.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde run through the remaining bowl games for the second part of this year’s Bowl Bonanza.
Buffalo could miss the playoffs with a loss to Miami and unfavorable results in other games.
It's the fourth title game matchup between undefeated teams in the CFP era.
After going up nine with less than three minutes to go, Washington had to fend off a late Texas comeback attempt.
The final four-team edition of the CFP semifinals played out Monday night in Los Angeles & New Orleans and Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde convene for a late-night podcast to recap all of the action.
Belichick's focus on routine and preparation prevents him from thinking about whether or not he'll be fired next week.
Still seeking a fantasy football championship in Week 18? Andy Behrens has some pickup suggestions for you.
No. 2 Washington will face No. 1 Michigan for the national championship next week in Houston.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
A sloppy but suspenseful come-from-behind victory over Alabama was Michigan’s defiant response to a season full of skeptics and questions. Now the Wolverines are playing for the national championship.
A penalty, if called, would have given Alabama a first down.
Michigan will be playing for a national title.
Neither team has won a national championship in a long time. The winner of the Sugar Bowl can get one step closer to claiming another crown.
Nix broke Mac Jones' record as he threw five touchdowns and had just six incompletions.
From fumbles to rumbles, here are the five plays that defined this year's Michigan-Alabama Rose Bowl.
Ward's decision to move on could leave programs like Miami and Ohio State in the lurch if they want a portal QB.
The Ravens are locked into the No. 1 seed, but the result against the Steelers matters in the AFC playoff race. And rest has backfired before for the Baltimore.
The Gamecocks' starting lineup looks different than this time last year, but Dawn Staley’s squad is still primed for a run to the NCAA championship game with one of the most complete rosters in the country.