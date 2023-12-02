Top Plays from New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs
Top Plays from New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs,12/01/2023
Top Plays from New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs,12/01/2023
It will be the young phenom's first missed game of the season.
CJ McCollum had been out for more than three weeks with a collapsed lung and fractured rib.
Friday night's Pac-12 title game has significant Heisman and CFP implications.
Flagg, the No. 1 player in the country in the Class of 2024 and a Duke commit, did it all for the Eagles.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
If you're looking to give your fantasy roster a jolt, take a chance and pick up one of these players.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
The two current co-favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII will meet Sunday in Philadelphia, and San Francisco's quarterback situation isn't the only thing that will be different from January's Eagles beatdown.
For the first time in the College Football Playoff's four-team era, eight Power 5 teams enter championship weekend with one loss or fewer
49ers-Eagles is set up to be an instant classic but it's not the only game on the Week 13 slate with juicy storylines. CBS Sports Jacob Gibbs joins Matt Harmon for another edition of the fantasy viewer guide and helps identify which games to binge, stream and skip in Week 13.
In a rematch of the 2023 Final Four, both No. 7 LSU and No. 9 Virginia Tech showed how much the landscape can change in eight months.
The wide receiver has been sidelined since early November due to a hamstring issue.
The Warriors were already missing Chris Paul and Gary Payton II.
DK Metcalf is one of the fastest players in the NFL.
Williams faced nine felony charges that carried a penalty of up to 30 years in prison.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their picks against the spread for college football’s conference championship weekend and react to the return of Bobby Petrino in Arkansas.