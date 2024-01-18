Top Plays from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets have gone 3-17 without Ball.
The 'LF' tattoo stands for LaMelo Ball's middle name, LaFrance.
The Pelicans enter Wednesday’s matchup with the Warriors as one of the NBA’s hottest teams — winners of 10 of 14 since the IST debacle and outscoring opponents by 14.5 points per 100 possessions.
Guard Zach LaVine will practice with the Windy City Bulls on Wednesday.
Morant took over in the second half to rally the Grizzlies from a 19-point halftime deficit.
Dwight Gooden's No. 16 will be retired on April 14, while Darryl Strawberry's No. 18 will be memorialized on June 1
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast examining where Jim Harbaugh could be coaching in 2024 after interesting language was found in his Michigan contract.
Dalton Del Don breaks down the players who finished the NFL season on a high note, and whether to buy into them in 2024 drafts.
TCU forfeited back-to-back games against Kansas State and Iowa State.
Golden State Warriors assistant coach DeJan Milojević was hospitalized Tuesday night and died Wednesday morning despite "life-saving efforts."
It's the kind of game that could change the trajectory of the season for either team.
Charles McDonald is joined by Nate Tice to give their thoughts on Super Wild Card Weekend before ranking the top four remaining offensive and defensive units in the NFL playoffs ahead of the Divisional Round. Charles and Nate start off with their thoughts on last weekend's games, including what's wrong with the Philadelphia Eagles and what's next for QB Jalen Hurts, what happened to the Dallas Cowboys and how much Dak Prescott is to blame and Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers coming alive. Next, Charles gives his thoughts on the rumors that Bill Belichick could be the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, and why Arthur Blank seems so set on bringing in the legendary head coach. Charles and Nate spend the second half of the show ranking the top offenses and defenses left in the playoffs. Things are more clear-cut on defense, as both agree on the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Offense is where things get tough, as almost every team has an argument, but the duo agree that the San Francisco 49ers are the top unit and disagree from there.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Andy Behrens breaks down where some of the stars of the wild-card round could go in fantasy drafts next season.
Christian McCaffrey didn't play in the 49ers season finale out of precaution.
Which quarterback would you pick for the rest of the playoffs?
Twenty-four consecutive NCAA tournament bids is college basketball’s third-longest active streak, behind only Kansas and Michigan State.
The 49ers are now -190 to play in the Super Bowl.
Wild Card Weekend is officially in the books. In our part two recap pod Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski breakdown all the biggest takeaways from Monday's action and look ahead to the Divisional round. Harmon and Pianowski debate what this playoff run means for Baker Mayfield's future and if the Buffalo Bills are the biggest threat to the Ravens in the AFC.
Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park offers the Bills a home-field advantage that they’ll finally be able to use against their most important rival.