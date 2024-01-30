Top Plays from Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Referees didn't blow this one for Minnesota. The Timberwolves did that on their own. Also true: The officials have got to do better.
Thanks to Joel Embiid, Monday night was the first time since 1978 that there were a pair of 60-point performances in the league on the same day.
The general feel from NBA scouts and executives is that the 2024 NBA Draft is wide open and will continue to be leading up to the June draft.
Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Tyler Parker from The Ringer to talk about the fast ascent of the Oklahoma City Thunder and the path they took to get here.
Polanco has spent his entire eight-season MLB career in Minnesota.
There was drama during warmups ahead of Sunday's AFC championship game.
Jarred Vanderbilt didn’t last long on Monday night in Houston.
Super Bowl LVIII is set: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers. But before we dive into the Super Bowl rematch in Las Vegas we have to decompress from a wild Championship Sunday. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don recap the NFC and AFC title games and where the losing teams in Detroit and Baltimore go from here.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down what the recent playoff defeats mean for 2024 for the Ravens and Lions.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
Who makes it out of the Big 12 on top is still anybody's guess.
The Gamecocks passed a tough test against LSU, showing Dawn Staley has more than enough talent on her roster to win it all.
Favorites have covered the spread more often in Super Bowls — but barely.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas will have many storylines, including the host city itself.
Aiyuik made a wild play in a huge moment with a trip to the Super Bowl at stake.
From a touchdown to Taylor Swift, Mahomes and Kelce connected on all 11 targets and had a day to remember when they needed it most in the AFC championship.
Jacob deGrom is recovering from elbow surgery, and Max Scherzer is rehabbing from a lower back procedure.
Once again, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl.
A taunting penalty by Flowers set up a brutal sequence for the Ravens receiver in a pivotal moment of the AFC championship.
Travis Kelce had 11 catches and a touchdown in the Chiefs' win over the Ravens on Sunday in the AFC championship game.