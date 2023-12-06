Top Plays from Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns
The Bucks matched a Wilt Chamberlain scoring mark from 1962, while the Lakers survived controversially.
The Lakers have plenty of injuries, but is that their only problem?
Legendary Los Angeles native and columnist J.A. Adande joins Vincent Goodwill for a conversation about the relationship between NBA players and referees, the surprisingly fun in-season tournament and the worrying signs from this year’s Lakers team.
The NBA in-season tournament was back in action Friday.
The Lakers reportedly filed a formal complaint Tuesday regarding Monday's officiating.
Shohei Ohtani has met with the Dodgers and, reportedly, with the Blue Jays amid his secret free-agency tour.
Meanwhile, two other teams in the top five — the Cardinals and Commanders — have byes in Week 14.
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday.
Charles McDonald is joined by Tony Calatayud of the Dan LeBetard Show to dive into their takeaways from Week 13 and attempt to get to the bottom of the some of the biggest questions around the NFL this week. Charles and Tony start things off with some funny storylines from the weekend, including Zach Wilson's reluctance to start again for the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles head of security getting himself and Dre Greenlaw ejected from Sunday's game. Next, the duo dive into the field of contenders for MVP in an especially weird year. While Brock Purdy is the odds-on favorite currently, neither agree he truly deserves the award (and neither does Jalen Hurts). Both agree Tyreek Hill is the most deserving, but can a non-quarterback win the MVP in 2023? Charles also believes Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen is the most deserving of the Coach of the Year award currently. Later, Charles and Tony take a look at the AFC playoff race and decide who they have more trust in between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs coming off bad losses, and who they'd be more scared to face in the playoffs between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.
The A's, Royals and Rockies entered Tuesday's draft lottery with the best odds for the first pick.
The two-time Super Bowl champion adds a veteran presence and depth in a defensive backfield that lost All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga to a season-ending ACL tear.
It's possible we've seen the last of Rhamondre Stevenson this season.
The day after Juneteenth, the Cardinals and Giants will play at historic Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama.
If Lawrence misses any significant time, the stakes could be enormous.
There's no question about the best team in the NFL after Sunday.
Trevor Lawrence left Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with an apparent leg injury.
Tyler Boyd threw a bad interception on a trick play.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab react to every game from the Week 13 NFL Sunday slate as they attempt to get ahead of the biggest storylines of the week and give their instant analysis to every game. Fitz and Frank start off by highlighting a wild Sunday night game, where Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers made a statement that they are to be taken seriously in a tight NFC Wild Card race. The San Francisco 49ers left no doubt that they should be atop everyone's power rankings this week and the race for the first overall pick is heating up with the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots both refusing to win games. Later, Fitz and Frank react to each and every game from the weekend, highlighting the Los Angeles Rams on a win streak and staying in the playoff hunt, C.J. Stroud and the rest of the AFC South continuing to outperform expectations, Tyreek Hill for MVP (again) and much more. The dynamic duo finish off the episode by looking ahead to the Monday night game, as the Jacksonville Jaguars will attempt to keep rolling against a Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals.
The 2022 Heisman winner is a likely top-three choice in the 2024 NFL draft if and when he declares.
Daniels is the prohibitive favorite ahead of the two Pac-12 quarterbacks.