Top Plays from Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets
Top Plays from Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets,12/28/2023
Top Plays from Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets,12/28/2023
“It’s a combination of everything.”
Miles Bridges missed Monday's game in Toronto after he was reportedly denied entry into Canada on Sunday night.
The Lakers' latest championship banner is officially hanging in the rafters at Crypto.com Arena.
The Spurs led nearly from start to finish.
The Lakers have plenty of injuries, but is that their only problem?
This is not the kind of buzz Adam Silver and the NBA were seeking with the NBA in-season tournament.
A close goaltending call in the final seconds of regulation helped the Celtics fend of the historic would-be upset.
Milroe's two wins away from a national championship and letting his past doubters know it.
The Chiefs have lost three of their last four games.
Shiffrin made tough course conditions look easy.
Nate Tice's second mock draft goes into detail on why Drake Maye is QB1, why the Patriots get their QB (just not Caleb Williams), and why we don't see our first defensive player off the board until well into the first round.
At the time of his injury, Rhamondre Stevenson led the Patriots in rushing yards and receptions
Taylor replaced DeVito at halftime during Monday night's loss to the Eagles.
This is way better than a mayo bath.
Flacco has led the Browns to three straight wins, putting them on the verge of clinching an AFC playoff spot.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to peel back the curtain on the latest storylines around the NFL. The trio start by giving a behind-the-scenes look into the Denver Broncos front office, as the news broke today that QB Russell Wilson is being benched for financial reasons. Charles and Jori give insight into who inside the building is making this call, what the future of the Broncos under Sean Payton will look like and Russell's future as an NFL quarterback. Next, the hosts discuss the Cleveland Browns and Joe Flacco's magical season, as the team is on fire heading into the playoffs. Can a loaded roster rally around their veteran quarterback and make noise in the postseason? Finally, Jori, Charles and Fitz finish off the show by celebrating the New Year and deciding which teams have dropped the ball as the ball drops by discussing the San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy, the Kansas City Chiefs (and whether or not Antonio Pierce will keep the Las Vegas Raiders job) and what to make of the Dallas Cowboys at this point in the season.
The tight end position is tricky in Week 17, shockingly even among its biggest name. Scott Pianowski provides some assistance.
NC State is the talk of the nation heading into the heart of conference play this month and the new favorite to finish atop a talented ACC.
Stars tend to shine during Championship Week. Here is a lineup of players who could blow up and win titles almost on their own.
The Celtics didn’t play their best game against the Lakers on Christmas Day, but one thing is for certain: Their best game is better than anyone’s best game so far this season.