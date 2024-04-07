Top Plays from LA Clippers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland's season has been full of injuries and uncertainty, but the Cavs are still in the mix in the East, hoping to go further in the postseason than the year before.
The Cavs guard underwent a procedure, the team announced on Tuesday.
The Miami Marlins won their first game of the 2014 MLB season after an 0–9 start. The worst start after 25 games is a record still within reach, however.
Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates hit a 62-yard field goal one week after nailing a 64-yarder. The UFL star is attracting NFL attention as a result.
Caitlin Clark and historic audiences go hand in hand.
Here are the latest updates on the postseason landscape, including magic numbers, strength of schedule, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for Saturday's slate of games.
The Bloodline capped off WrestleMania Night 1 with a win over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins that will impact Night 2's main event.
Zach Edey didn't overwhelm NC State on Sunday. He didn't need to.
The Huskies are never down for long. Now they have three No. 1 recruits on their roster for next season.
The Huskies had Clark on lockdown. It didn't matter. Hannah Stuelke, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall and the rest of the Hawkeyes held their own and now they're now one game from winning it all.
The 13-member class will be inducted in August.
French diver Alexis Jandard suffered an embarrassing slip during an event opening a new venue in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.
Caitlin Clark was reportedly very interested in going to UConn.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the A’s moving to Sacramento, the Marlins possibly becoming sellers very soon and give their good, bad and Uggla’s from this week in baseball.
Marny Sherman, the wife of Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman, warned that Missouri could lose both the Royals and Kansas City Chiefs after a stadium funding proposal was voted down.
Davis was notified several times by tournament officials before being assessed the one-stroke penalty.
With the regular season winding down, here's an updated look at the playoff picture and the stakes for Thursday's slate of games.
The Tigers took a no-hitter into the eighth inning but ended up handing the Mets their first win.
The Warriors blew out the Rockets 133-110.