Associated Press

After testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, safety Xavier McKinney spent most of the week not knowing whether he was he was going to play for the New York Giants against the Las Vegas Raiders. McKinney is not vaccinated and positive test would have put him in the Aaron Rodgers category and sidelined him for a while. McKinney returned an interception 41 yards for a touchdown early in the second half and picked off another errant throw by Derek Carr late as the added to the Raiders’ post-bye woes with a 23-16 victory over Las Vegas on Sunday.