Top Plays from Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings,02/02/2024
Tyrese Haliburton has missed 10 of the last 11 games with a hamstring injury.
Siakam had 21 points, six rebounds and three assists two days after being traded.
Dan Titus breaks down what the Pascal Siakam deal means for fantasy managers.
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in the second quarter of Monday night's victory against the Boston Celtics.
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Expecting Macdonald to reproduce the 2023 Ravens defense wouldn’t be fair to him or the players Seattle currently has on its roster, but there are pieces that should fit well with what Macdonald ran.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down the new coaching hires made by some struggling offensive teams, and whether they'll make a positive impact in 2024.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Jorge Martin analyzes how Corbin Burnes, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and others will fare in fantasy baseball with their new teams.
Joel Embiid's timetable to return from a knee injury is unclear, leaving the 76ers and fantasy managers with problems.
Barkley didn't mince words with people who think Taylor Swift is ruining football.
The most important month of NFL football is somehow often overlooked when it comes to fantasy conversations for the following season. Not on this pod, not anymore. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens provide the biggest fantasy lessons we can learn from this postseason and take into the 2024 season.
Fred Zinkie reveals 10 players projected for solid seasons who are good values as fantasy drafts approach.
Jason Fitz kicks off this action-packed edition of Zero Blitz with Frank Schwab as the duo give out their end-of-season NFL awards to players and coaches most deserving. After discussing nicknames and reacting to some of the latest news, the duo honor the story of the year, person of the year, ridiculous person of the year, game of the year, saddest fanbase of the year and the top deliveries of the 2023 season (presented by Prime). Later, Fitz joined by Fox's top broadcasting duo Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen to discuss the discourse around analytics and the NFC Championship Game before addressing the elephant in the room in Tom Brady reportedly joining the team next year (and what that means for Olsen's future as a top analyst). Fitz finishes off the show with former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, who gives us insight on the latest coaching hires around the league, including Dan Quinn to the Washington Commanders (and what the choice says about the power structure in DC), Mike Macdonald to the Seattle Seahawks and more.
Both Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller have been tabbed for the 2024 Rising Stars game.
So, about those new NBA load management rules...