Top Plays from Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons
Top Plays from Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons,01/01/2024
Top Plays from Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons,01/01/2024
When the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets match up Monday in Houston, it’ll be the first meeting between the fourth and fifth picks in the recent draft, not including the occasionally bloody backyard battles the two engaged in for years.
The Pistons went more than two months without a win.
Despite a 41-point outing from Cade Cunningham, the Pistons lost again on Tuesday night in Detroit.
A close goaltending call in the final seconds of regulation helped the Celtics fend of the historic would-be upset.
From Sam Hinkie's Sixers to the run that united Sidney Crosby and Mario Lemieux, these are the worst losing streaks in American pro sports history.
Rubbernecking a car wreck is a primal instinct, and right now the Detroit Pistons are a 15-car pile up.
The NBA couldn't look away on Tuesday. The Pistons put on a good show before setting infamous history.
What is so fascinating about Detroit's 25-game losing streak is that the team entered the season wanting to win and certainly does not want to lose to the Nets on Saturday and Tuesday, losses that would tie and break the NBA's single-season record for futility.
Gores wouldn’t say it outright, but Weaver appears on the clock to turn this around in a very short amount of time. The next month will be a critical one for the future of the franchise, and possibly Weaver’s as well.
The Pistons are 10 losses from tying the longest streak in NBA history.
No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Texas face off in a powerhouse clash at the Sugar Bowl.
The Ravens are locked into the No. 1 seed, but the result against the Steelers matters in the AFC playoff race. And rest has backfired before for the Baltimore.
The 49ers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which will give Christian McCaffrey an extra week to recover before their first playoff game.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
A penalty, if called, would have given Alabama a first down.
The Gamecocks' starting lineup looks different than this time last year, but Dawn Staley’s squad is still primed for a run to the NCAA championship game with one of the most complete rosters in the country.
Stanford has now knocked off Arizona twice in as many years.
Michigan will be playing for a national title.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap an absolutely bonkers Week 17 of NFL action. The dynamic duo start off by highlighting some of the more intriguing games from the weekend, including the massive officiating blunder on Saturday night that potentially decided the NFC East in favor of the Dallas Cowboys, the Baltimore Ravens' dominating victory over the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles' tragic meltdown at the end of this season culminating in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The duo also address David Tepper throwing a drink on a Jacksonville Jaguars fan during the Carolina Panthers' loss, and Fitz and Frank discuss what's a suitable punishment for an NFL owner – who should be held to an even higher standard than players and coaches. Later, Fitz and Frank discuss each and every game from the Sunday slate, as they go back and forth on the Pittsburgh Steelers and Mason Rudolph impressing, the Chicago Bears and what to do with Justin Fields, the Denver Broncos' first game without Russell Wilson and much more.
Week 17, like 2023 and the fantasy football season, is in the books. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski run it back one last time for our final Sunday night recap pod of the season. The two provide their instant fantasy analysis on every game over this title weekend and attempt to draw the first major conclusions of the 2023 fantasy football season.