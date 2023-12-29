Top Plays from Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat
Top Plays from Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat,12/28/2023
The Warriors were +1800 to win the title before Green was suspended. Their odds are now at +4000.
Stephen Curry had gone 268 regular season games with at least one made 3-pointer before Sunday night, which was the longest streak in NBA history.
The Suns are still waiting to have their top three players on the court at the same time.
Gary Payton II hopped off the court in pain after injuring his right calf on Tuesday night in Sacramento, and did not return.
Dallas has lost back-to-back games, but hopes for a rebound and a deep playoff run start with the rapid play-calling, command at the line of scrimmage and other key details that have helped its offense hum.
It's the battle of the immovable object vs. the very-stoppable force on Thursday Night Football. Antonio Losada reveals everything fantasy managers need to know for Week 17's first game.
Chase is adding "fire to the fuel" ahead of the rematch of the last two AFC championship games.
LSU and South Carolina have different roster makeups than when they won their respective titles, but they still have NCAA championship potential and are the two favorites to win the SEC.
The Chiefs have lost three of their last four games.
Don't count out the Dolphins against a very good Ravens team.
Shiffrin made tough course conditions look easy.
After getting handled by Texas and flailing against USF, the Crimson Tide were being written off. It appears the rumors of Alabama's demise were greatly exaggerated.
There's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, but we're first looking back at the best games of the four-team playoff era.
West Virginia easily beat North Carolina 30-10.
Kohl was beloved in his native Wisconsin for saving the Bucks from leaving the state with his $18 million purchase of the team from Jim Fitzgerald in 1985.
Taylor replaced DeVito at halftime during Monday night's loss to the Eagles.
NC State is the talk of the nation heading into the heart of conference play this month and the new favorite to finish atop a talented ACC.
The Big Ten will again be Caitlin Clark’s playground as opposing defenses try to find solutions for the senior and her NCAA-leading 30.5 points per game.
While there's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, let's first look back at the top games of the four-team playoff era.
The Seminoles are missing a ton of key players after going 13-0 and missing out on the College Football Playoff.