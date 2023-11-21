Top Plays from Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets
Top Plays from Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets,11/20/2023
Top Plays from Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets,11/20/2023
The injury is a blow for a struggling Warriors offense that hasn't seen a player other than Curry score 20 points in a game this season.
Green injured his ankle during a pickup game ahead of training camp.
The NBA All-Star Game is returning to the Bay Area in 2025.
It's been a strong start in a reduced role for Chris Paul, who's finding ways to help the Warriors win.
Draymond Green sprained his ankle during a pickup game last month, but was cleared to return to practice fully on Sunday.
Bosa avoided a worst-case scenario, but head coach Brandon Staley doesn't know if his star pass rusher will play again this season.
Purdue picked up its first win over a ranked team as it looks to bounce back from last season's NCAA tournament disappointment.
Thompson-Robinson was 24-for-43 with 165 passing yards and an interception in the Browns' 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
The Rams plan to be cautious with Kupp as they wait to see if he'll be able to play Sunday against the Cardinals.
Travis' injury immediately sparked a debate about FSU's candidacy for the playoff, but the committee would be making a big mistake leaving the Seminoles out.
Matt Canada has gotten a lot of blame for the Steelers' struggles this season, but the truth is there may not be any coordinator who could produce a quality NFL offense with a QB of Pickett's caliber.
C.J. Stroud had the first multiple-interception game of his NFL career on Sunday. That's OK, the other stud Houston drafted last spring led a defense that had his back.
As we enter Thanksgiving week it's starting to become clear which teams are true contenders and which are just playing out the string. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down each game from the Week 11 Sunday slate and provide their instant fantasy reactions.
Of the 23 players who went to the 2023 World Cup, 10 were left off the latest USWNT roster.
Texas and Oklahoma State have the most straightforward paths to the championship game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game.
Stroud and his draft classmate Will Anderson, whom Houston acquired by trading up with Arizona this past spring, came up big in the victory.
Finally, the Jets made a change at quarterback.