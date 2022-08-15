Top plays: Georgia Bulldogs in NFL preseason week one

Georgia Bulldogs are making a strong impact across the NFL this preseason. Georgia rookies George Pickens and Travon Walker are both out to excellent starts. Pickens is arguably the NFL’s top breakout star this preseason.

Georgia football had 15 players drafted in the 2022 NFL draft, so Bulldog fans are getting to watch a lot of new faces this year.

Dawg fans were delighted when the Eagles drafted both Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis. That duo is already making plays in the preseason. What other former Georgia stars are making an impact in the NFL this preseason?

Here are some of our top plays from Georgia Bulldogs in week one NFL preseason action:

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens

George Pickens continues to make play after play. The rookie wide receiver is looking strong and healthy. Pickens may end up being remembered as a steal in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Pickens showed excellent body control and coordination on the touchdown pass he hauled in. What a toe tap!

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker

Travon Walker recorded a sack in the Hall of Fame game. He followed up his impressive opening performance with another impact play in week one.

The top pick of the 2022 NFL draft contributed to a forced fumble early against the Cleveland Browns.

Travon Walker getting his hands on the ball once again 👀 pic.twitter.com/NYK4jcFCaa — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 12, 2022

Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean combine for a stop

The Philadelphia Eagles drafted both Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. Now, the Eagles are starting to see what made that duo so special in college at Georgia.

Jordan Davis penetrated into the opposing backfield and made initial contact with the running back. Nakobe Dean, who has excellent play recognition, was there to finish the tackle.

J.R. Reed delivers big hit

Former Georgia Bulldogs safety J.R. Reed is trying to make the Denver Broncos roster. Reed delivered a big hit on Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Channing Tindall shows off speed in a tackle

Miami Dolphins rookie linebacker Channing Tindall is one of the fastest linebackers in the NFL. Tindall recorded four total tackles as the Dolphins beat the Bucs.

Here’s a look at one of Tindall’s top plays from the night:

Channing Tindall closing speed something else. pic.twitter.com/fbnNlWwlDK — Jason Sarney (@Jason_Sarney) August 14, 2022

