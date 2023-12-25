Top Plays from Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors
The Warriors were +1800 to win the title before Green was suspended. Their odds are now at +4000.
Stephen Curry had gone 268 regular season games with at least one made 3-pointer before Sunday night, which was the longest streak in NBA history.
Trae Young thought he was fouled, and he let the officials have it when they didn’t agree with him Monday night.
The Suns are still waiting to have their top three players on the court at the same time.
Arizona has now lost two of its last three games since it reached No. 1 in the polls earlier this month.
The Broncos needed a win to stay in the playoff picture.
The Broncos suffered a devastating blow to their playoff hopes after losing to lowly New England at home on Sunday night.
The words "kick" and "defer" mean very different things in an NFL coin toss.
Jorge Martin breaks down how Tampa Bay's top wide receiver just might be the biggest draft-day steal at the position and possibly a league winner.
Jamison Crowder yeeted up one of the stranger fumbles of the season, which is just about right for Washington.
Jason Sanders' field goal finally gave Miami a win over a team above .500, while Dak Prescott and the Cowboys came up just short.
Trevor Lawrence cleared concussion protocol on Saturday to make the start against the Bucs.
Dan Campbell and the Lions can punch their playoff ticket Sunday.
Lawrence will reportedly travel to Tampa.
New Mexico State was 17-11 in Kill's two seasons with the team.
Fears sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
C.J. Stroud hasn't played since sustaining a concussion in Week 14.
Deflated footballs are a sensitive subject in New England.
Hunt is not a "staff member." He's also not allowed to confront an active player on the opposing team.
What is so fascinating about Detroit's 25-game losing streak is that the team entered the season wanting to win and certainly does not want to lose to the Nets on Saturday and Tuesday, losses that would tie and break the NBA's single-season record for futility.