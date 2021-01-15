Top plays from Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors

Associated Press

Brazil's federal police arrested Argentine golfer Ángel Cabrera on Thursday for extradition to his homeland to face charges for several crimes allegedly committed from 2016 to last year, two officers said. Cabrera, who won both Masters and U.S. Open championships, was on Interpol's red code list. Police said in a statement that the arrest was made in an upper class area of Rio de Janeiro, without announcing the suspect's name.