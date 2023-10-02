Top plays from Chiefs’ Week 4 win vs. Jets

Though Kansas City Chiefs fans expected their beloved team to win by more than a three-point margin in their Week 4 matchup against the New York Jets, the end result of the hotly-contested tilt was, ultimately, desirable.

Patrick Mahomes struggled, throwing two interceptions and several other passes that were nearly picked off. Isiah Pacheco led the way for Kansas City’s offense on the ground, gaining more than 100 rushing yards and scoring a touchdown that helped the Chiefs get out to an early 17-point lead.

Defensively, Chris Jones, Mike Edwards, and Drue Tranquill led the way to help contain the Jets’ resurgent offense.

While the game’s final score was certainly closer than most expected it would be, the Chiefs still managed to make highlight plays on both sides of the ball that were worthy of a revisit as fans conduct their post-mortems on Monday.

Check out all of Kansas City’s top plays below to re-live the Chiefs’ hard-fought Week 4 win over New York:

Isiah Pacheco ran for a long touchdown to put Kansas City up by two scores

THE KID FROM JERSEY. WELCOME HOME, POP ❤️ pic.twitter.com/znfkfgshCF — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 2, 2023

Pacheco celebrated his outstanding run

Patrick Mahomes found Noah Gray for a touchdown to put the Chiefs up by 17

GRAY TAKES IT ALL THE WAY‼️ pic.twitter.com/8ctnBPGvbF — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 2, 2023

Mike Edwards brought Zach Wilson down to secure a sack

.@M__Edwards7 read that all the way 😤 pic.twitter.com/ktVrXk2XNy — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 2, 2023

Tershawn Wharton recovered a fumble to keep the Chiefs on top

TURK TAKES IT. pic.twitter.com/zE9k3fhP0k — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 2, 2023

Patrick Mahomes showed off his wheels to convert this long third down

QB1 GETS THE BIG FIRST DOWN 😤 pic.twitter.com/y4ImjhGU0v — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 2, 2023

Mahomes iced the game with this pretty scramble

Isiah Pacheco fights through contact for impressive gain

Pacheco makes heady play to stay in bounds late in fourth quarter

Chris Jones ended the second half with an impressive sack

The Chiefs defense ends the half with a sack, courtesy of DT Chris Jones. HALFTIME:#Chiefs – 20#Jets – 12#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/dMGUbjNPLX — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) October 2, 2023

Kadarius Toney makes impressive catch, fights for yards

On 3rd & 6, #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes finds WR Kadarius Toney on a wheel route, and Toney reels in the tough catch. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/krJaXwQR90 — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) October 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire