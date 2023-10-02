Top plays from Chiefs’ Week 4 win vs. Jets
Though Kansas City Chiefs fans expected their beloved team to win by more than a three-point margin in their Week 4 matchup against the New York Jets, the end result of the hotly-contested tilt was, ultimately, desirable.
Patrick Mahomes struggled, throwing two interceptions and several other passes that were nearly picked off. Isiah Pacheco led the way for Kansas City’s offense on the ground, gaining more than 100 rushing yards and scoring a touchdown that helped the Chiefs get out to an early 17-point lead.
Defensively, Chris Jones, Mike Edwards, and Drue Tranquill led the way to help contain the Jets’ resurgent offense.
While the game’s final score was certainly closer than most expected it would be, the Chiefs still managed to make highlight plays on both sides of the ball that were worthy of a revisit as fans conduct their post-mortems on Monday.
Check out all of Kansas City’s top plays below to re-live the Chiefs’ hard-fought Week 4 win over New York:
Isiah Pacheco ran for a long touchdown to put Kansas City up by two scores
THE KID FROM JERSEY.
WELCOME HOME, POP ❤️ pic.twitter.com/znfkfgshCF
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 2, 2023
Pacheco celebrated his outstanding run
Everything about @isiah_pachecoRB's celebration has us hypedddd 🕺#EasyToCelebrate | @BudLight pic.twitter.com/oWl0W5SP0l
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 2, 2023
Patrick Mahomes found Noah Gray for a touchdown to put the Chiefs up by 17
GRAY TAKES IT ALL THE WAY‼️ pic.twitter.com/8ctnBPGvbF
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 2, 2023
Mike Edwards brought Zach Wilson down to secure a sack
.@M__Edwards7 read that all the way 😤 pic.twitter.com/ktVrXk2XNy
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 2, 2023
Tershawn Wharton recovered a fumble to keep the Chiefs on top
TURK TAKES IT. pic.twitter.com/zE9k3fhP0k
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 2, 2023
Patrick Mahomes showed off his wheels to convert this long third down
QB1 GETS THE BIG FIRST DOWN 😤 pic.twitter.com/y4ImjhGU0v
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 2, 2023
Mahomes iced the game with this pretty scramble
BALL. GAME. pic.twitter.com/t1DlZdjKQH
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 2, 2023
Isiah Pacheco fights through contact for impressive gain
Isiah Pacheco did a few pushups after bouncing off defenders 😅 @isiah_pachecoRB
📺: #KCvsNYJ on NBC⁰📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/cLJQ8MOopx pic.twitter.com/0unaf87mHh
— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2023
Pacheco makes heady play to stay in bounds late in fourth quarter
Savvy move by Isiah Pacheco to stay in bounds here 🧠 @isiah_pachecoRB
📺: #KCvsNYJ on NBC⁰📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/cLJQ8MOopx pic.twitter.com/ixiMty0iJo
— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2023
Chris Jones ended the second half with an impressive sack
The Chiefs defense ends the half with a sack, courtesy of DT Chris Jones.
HALFTIME:#Chiefs – 20#Jets – 12#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/dMGUbjNPLX
— Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) October 2, 2023
Kadarius Toney makes impressive catch, fights for yards
On 3rd & 6, #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes finds WR Kadarius Toney on a wheel route, and Toney reels in the tough catch. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/krJaXwQR90
— Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) October 2, 2023