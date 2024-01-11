Top Plays from Chicago Bulls vs. Houston Rockets
Top Plays from Chicago Bulls vs. Houston Rockets,01/10/2024
Top Plays from Chicago Bulls vs. Houston Rockets,01/10/2024
Guard Zach LaVine will practice with the Windy City Bulls on Wednesday.
Six of the top 11 teams in the country have now lost to unranked teams in the last 48 hours.
Amari Cooper racked up 265 yards and had two touchdowns the last time the Browns played the Texans.
On Nov. 27, Cary McNair filed an application in court for his mother to have a guardian.
Charles McDonald is joined by host of the Bootleg Football podcast Brett Kollmann to talk through every head coach opening around the NFL and determine the best fit for each one. The duo start things off as always with some of the funniest stories from the weekend, including Arthur Smith's meltdown over the final play of the game against the New Orleans Saints, the Miami Dolphins finishing the season with only one win against a winning team (and a preview of their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend), the Jacksonville Jaguar's epic choke job and the Carolina Panthers scoring zero points in the final two weeks of the season. Charles and Brett use the Panthers as a jumping off point to discuss each and every head coach opening around the NFL as they play matchmaker and find the ideal head coach to fill each opening. The hosts discuss the Panthers, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots (for Mike Vrabel specifically), Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons.
Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard has signed a contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers, the team announced Wednesday.
Pete Carroll had an excellent 14-season run with the Seahawks.
A phenom quarterback, breakout pass-catchers and blazing running backs — the 2023 rookie class is loaded with fantasy stars. Jorge Martin looks back at how they made it happen.
UConn’s freshman class is already one of the most heavily used in program history. Now it’ll need to contribute even more in the wake of another season-ending injury for the team.
The Texans and Browns have an intriguing quarterback matchup.
Love will make his first playoff start in Dallas. He has the chance to start writing his chapter in Packers lore. Easier said than done, but an opportunity is all Love has ever needed.
The Bears are making cuts.
The Cougars were the last undefeated team in the country.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
The top eight teams on the board are either from the Big Ten or SEC.
Balkovec was most recently manager of the Yankees' Single-A affiliate in Tampa.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson to react to the biggest news to come out of the infamous Black Monday coaching changes as Jori and Charles give their insider analysis on what's going on behind the scenes. The trio start with the most surprising story: Mike Vrabel is no longer the head coach of the Tennessee Titans. The hosts discuss what went wrong in Nashville and Vrabel's future, which leads to a conversation around Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Later, the hosts move on to the rest of the big coaching changes, including Arthur Smith parting ways with the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders firing Ron Rivera, as they discuss what the future of those organizations could look like. Fitz, Charles and Jori finish off the show with the coordinator changes by the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars, and whether a coordinator change is enough change for those franchises.
Today's edition includes college football's grand finale, potential history coming to Cooperstown, Djokovic's superpower, and more.
In a franchise powered by superstars, the Lakers' coach is always in danger of getting run over by them.
Harbaugh can leave for the NFL on his own terms now, regardless of any more punishments from the Big Ten or NCAA or anybody else. He won.