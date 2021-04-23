Top plays from Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Top plays from Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets, 04/22/2021
Top plays from Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets, 04/22/2021
Cody Martin (Charlotte Hornets) with a dunk vs the Chicago Bulls, 04/22/2021
Josh Jackson scored 29 points to lead all scorers. It was the second-straight loss for the Detroit Pistons.
Spencer Limbach runs through the best NBA DFS Plays and Bargains for the six-game slate on Thursday, April 22. (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)
In the past three weeks, more than 6,000 Floridians have generated over 280,000 emails to Florida legislators in support of EASE, a state grant that allows higher-education students to choose the college or university that they think best aligns with their personal values and academic learning needs.
Nikola Vuevi got back on the horse, Coby White continued a solid stretch and the defense came to play in a get-right win over the Hornets.
Brad Wanamaker (Charlotte Hornets) with an and one vs the Chicago Bulls, 04/22/2021
Cody Zeller (Charlotte Hornets) with an and one vs the Chicago Bulls, 04/22/2021
The teams will face off in a doubleheader Friday at Founders Park.
Charles Schwab Corp is looking "closely" and "cautiously" at the cryptocurrency market and is waiting for regulators to give more guidance around the digital currencies before considering offering crypto capabilities on its platform, the head of the brokerage said on Thursday. "We would like to see more regulatory clarity," Schwab Chief Executive Officer Walt Bettinger said on a call with analysts. "And if and when that comes, you should expect Schwab to be a player in that space in the same way it has been a player in other investment opportunities across the spectrum."
Mayfair remains the only golfer to beat Tiger Woods in a playoff.
Usman, who has won 17 fights in a row and 13 in a row in the UFC, is fighting to take any excuses from Masvidal.
The NBA released dates and times for 2021 NBA free agency. What better time to take a look ahead at what should be another wild offseason in a league that has been dominated by player movement in recent years.
Could a Super League really happen without last year's Champions League finalists?
How did this not go in?
With eight top-five finishes through the first nine races of the season — and having last week‘s race in Richmond practically stolen from him on a late restart — Denny Hamlin is poised for a visit to Victory Lane. Since he performs well at Talladega Superspeedway, Sunday‘s GEICO 500 (2 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, […]
Larry Nance Jr. (Cleveland Cavaliers) with a dunk vs the Chicago Bulls, 04/21/2021
Arsenal fans are clearly still livid with American owner Stan Kroenke.
DALLAS (AP) Luka Doncic had 30 points and 10 rebounds, Kristaps Porzingis added 19 points and seven boards and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Detroit Pistons 127-117 on Wednesday night to stop a four-game home losing streak. Jalen Brunson scored 18 of his 20 points in the first half of a game that was supposed to be played Feb. 17 but was postponed because of severe winter weather in Texas. ''We've got to continue to stay positive,'' said Brunson, who was 8 of 9 from the floor before halftime.
David Peralta went 5-for-6 with a home run and a career-high seven RBIs as the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks claimed a 14-11, 10-inning victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, closing out a three-game sweep. Arizona extended its winning streak to four games when Asdrubal Cabrera opened the 10th on second base and scored on Josh Rojas' single up the middle off Lucas Sims (0-1). A hit, a walk and two outs later, Peralta delivered a bases-clearing triple off Cionel Perez and Carson Kelly added an insurance run with a solo homer.
The A's have gone from 0-6 to the second-best record in baseball.