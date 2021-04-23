Top plays from Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets

Reuters

Charles Schwab Corp is looking "closely" and "cautiously" at the cryptocurrency market and is waiting for regulators to give more guidance around the digital currencies before considering offering crypto capabilities on its platform, the head of the brokerage said on Thursday. "We would like to see more regulatory clarity," Schwab Chief Executive Officer Walt Bettinger said on a call with analysts. "And if and when that comes, you should expect Schwab to be a player in that space in the same way it has been a player in other investment opportunities across the spectrum."