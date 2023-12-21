Top Plays from Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks
Teams are starting to clinch spots in the NBA in-season tournament.
This is only the second time the Ravens weren't considered the favorite this sesason
C.J. Stroud was concussed in the Texans' 30-6 loss to the Jets in Week 14.
Dan Wetzel & Ross Dellenger kick off the podcast diving into the action stemming from this year’s National Signing Day.
Jason Fitz is joined Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The trio start with the Philadelphia Eagles' coaching changes on defense, as they now have Matt Patricia as de facto defensive coordinator. Were the Eagles right to make big changes despite their great record? In other news, potential coach of the year candidates Dameco Ryans and Kevin Stefanski face off this weekend, both with backup quarterbacks. Jim Harbaugh has been linked to the Los Angeles Chargers, and the trio discuss what they're hearing as far as whether or not the coaching legend will return to the NFL. Jori and Charles are two of the 50 voters for MVP this season, and Fitz picks their brain over who is in the lead, whether a non-quarterback has a shot and Brock Purdy vs. Christian McCaffrey. The hosts finish things off with a discussion around the Chicago Bears and their looming decision at quarterback. Charles spoke with thirteen NFL general managers to get their thoughts, and the general consensus is that the Bears should move on and take Caleb Williams with the first overall pick. But is there anything Justin Fields could do to change their mind?
The league couldn't have planned a much better matchup than the 49ers vs. Ravens on Christmas Day, with a clash between the top AFC and NFC teams.
The future was looking a bit bleak for the Buckeyes ahead of the early signing period. But good news arrived early Wednesday for Day and Co.
What's going wrong in Philadelphia right now? How did the Bills and Cowboys both hurt their own QB's MVP chances on Sunday? And why is Tommy DeVito's agent squeezing a mom-and-pop pizza shop?
The fantasy season isn't over yet. These weeks are the money ones. Scott Pianowski takes a look back at how you got here.
Smith could be the latest star Ohio State wide receiver.
How unbelievable has Raheem Mostert's season been? Jorge Martin dives deep into the running back's unexpected monster year for fantasy.
The Bills are very much alive in the AFC East race.
The Falcons have only a slim chance to make the playoffs and are in danger of finishing with their third straight losing record under head coach Arthur Smith.
C.J. Stroud hasn't played since sustaining a concussion in Week 14.
The Lakers' latest championship banner is officially hanging in the rafters at Crypto.com Arena.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Charles McDonald is joined by former NFL wide receiver Quincy Enunwa to cover the biggest stories to come out of NFL Week 15. After laughing about the Tommy Devito pizzeria story, the duo dive into more pressing matters, including the Atlanta Falcons' awful loss to the Panthers, the Buffalo Bills' potential playoff push, teams eliminated from playoff contention, Joe Flacco and the year of the backup quarterback, the Philadelphia Eagles and their three-game tumble and Dameco Ryans' candidacy for coach of the year. Later, Charles and Quincy discuss Quincy's former team, the New York Jets, and their future, as they determine what the ceiling is for the team next season with Aaron Rodgers returning. Charles and Quincy also go back and forth on Quincy's top wide receivers in the NFL, the mistakes that reporters make when covering the game of football and Quincy's inside perspective on handling the media as a player.
This is the second time Arthur Smith has replaced Desmond Ridder with Heinicke.
Need help with your Week 16 full-PPR lineups? Let our rankings from Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don be your guide.