Top Plays from Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards
Top Plays from Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards,12/08/2023
Top Plays from Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards,12/08/2023
USC's season really was that bad.
"You don't have to," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said when asked why he wouldn't name a starter.
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday.
Mike McCarthy was back in the Cowboys' facility on Friday.
Which Week 14 games will provide the most fantasy football fruits? Which should fantasy managers just ignore? Matt Harmon breaks the slate down.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 14 of the fantasy football season!
Navy won 14 consecutive games from 2002-15.
Lamar Jackson has missed several late-season practices due to various illnesses in recent years.
Which fantasy stalwarts should we temper expectations for in Week 14? Here's Kate Magdziuk's list, headlined by the likely NFL Rookie of the Year.
Our analysts reveal the players they're confident will deliver for fantasy managers in this all-important week.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Will one of the top prospects in the NFL draft really go back to school?
"To have the kind of playing-career experience that I had in the NFL was nothing short of amazing," Gould wrote.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein as they go behind the scenes and attempt to get to the bottom of the latest storylines around the NFL. The hosts start with the news that Zach Wilson will be the starting quarterback of the New York Jets once again, and the hosts agree it's time we all stop talking about the Jets – they are who they are at this point in the season. Next, Fitz, Charles and Jori dive into the AFC playoff race, as the news of Trevor Lawrence's ankle injury makes the race for the first seed even more complicated. All agree that the Kansas City Chiefs' historic streak of home playoff games is especially important to maintain for them this season. Later, Charles has talked to scouts and people in NFL front offices on the projected top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, and he breaks down what he's hearing as far as how the two prospects are seen by NFL organizations on and off the field. The Dallas Cowboys face off against the Philadelphia Eagles this week in a game that has huge implications for the NFC, and the trio break down the potential ramifications of the news that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has appendicitis. Charles and Jori give insight into Dak Prescott's upcoming contract negotiations, as he appears to hold all of the leverage.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Joshua Dobbs has turned the ball over six times during the Vikings' two-game slide
The Cowboys head coach experienced abdominal pain on Wednesday morning.
Four games into his return from a torn ACL, Kyler Murray and the Cardinals offense are slowly starting to click.