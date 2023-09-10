Top plays from Auburn’s win over Cal

The Auburn Tigers squeaked out a gritty road win over Cal on Saturday night, improving to 2-0 on the young 2023 season.

Both teams struggled mightily on the offensive side of the ball, combining for just 503 yards of offense between them.

Auburn’s offense in particular was not very good. Quarterback Payton Thorne seemed lost for most of the game, throwing for just 94 yards.

The run game was slightly better, as the quintet of Jarquez Hunter, Damari Alston, Jeremiah Cobb, and Robby Ashford picked up 132 yards on the ground.

The Tigers did manage to put some good film out there despite the rough game though. Here are some of the best highlights from the 14-10 win.

Eugene Asante's third down sack in the fourth

Eugene Asante was a human highlight real last night. The Auburn corner had 12 total tackles on Saturday.

The most pivotal one was this sack. Asante takes a beutiful angle off the edge, meeting Cal quarterback Sam Jackson V in the backfield before he had a any chance to escape.

This particular sack was not only huge because of the time left on the clock, but also because it moved Cal kicker Michael Luckhurst’s field goal attempt back 12 yards. Luckhurt would go on to miss the kick, keeping the Tigers within a field goal.

Payton Thorne's beautiful ball to Rivaldo Fairweather

Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Payton Thorne was not very good for the first 3 and a half quarters of the game last night.

In the last ten minutes, he was incredible. The Auburn quarterback led a 10 play, 4:32 minute game winning touchdown drive that was the eventual difference in the game.

While his touchdown throw to Fairweather certainly deserves recognition, this 28 yard back-shoulder dime was the highlight of the drive.

Rivaldo Fairweather with a 28 yd catch on 3rd & 17 pic.twitter.com/0qqJ0B9lPC — Power of Dixieland (@PwrofDixieland) September 10, 2023

Thorne delivers a great ball, and Fairweather makes an even better catch to move the sticks and change the momentum of the game.

The defense seals the game on 4th and long

Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn’s defense bent a lot on Saturday, but it rarely broke. That held true in the final drive of the game, when Cal moved the ball all the way down to the Auburn 20 before stalling out.

The drive, and effectively the game, ended on this DJ James endzone interception.

DJ James interception Cal dagger #WDE pic.twitter.com/bTi6txeoE6 — Power of Dixieland (@PwrofDixieland) September 10, 2023

While James gets the credit for the interception in the box score, the whole Auburn defensive line deserves their flowers on this one.

Elijah McAllister and Jalen McLeod get pressure right away, causing Cal quaterback Ben Finley to force a throw to his first read, heaving up a hail mary in triple coverage that James snipes out of the air.

Had the pressure not gotten there quickly, this play could have been a highlight for Cal, as wide receiver #3 Jeremiah Hunter was left uncovered at the first down sticks.

Auburn's front seven protects the edge

The Auburn linebackers didn’t play well in week one. Constant blown assignments and missed tackles allowed UMass to rush for 5.7 yards per carry.

The defense run defense was much better in week two. The linebackers were able to keep contain, leading to Cal running back Jaydn Ott struggling to break off long runs.

This play is a perfect example. Ott has absolutely no where to go, as his only option to create space is an ill-advised hurtle.

Ott decides to jump at the end of his run & Auburn punishes him for it pic.twitter.com/uVoRXEASio — Power of Dixieland (@PwrofDixieland) September 10, 2023

