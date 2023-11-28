The top plays from Auburn’s Iron Bowl loss

The Auburn Tigers were stunned by Jalen Milroe and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl on Saturday, losing 27-24 on a Hail Mary play from the Crimson Tide.

Auburn seemingly had the game in hand before a disastrous end to the fourth quarter kept Alabama’s College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Hugh Freeze’s team played well enough to win on Saturday and had many highlight plays to show for it.

Here are some of the best plays from the 88th rendition of the Iron Bowl.

Jarquez Hunter punches back early

Jamie Holt/Auburn Tigers

Auburn found itself in an early hole in the Iron Bowl. After the offense looked atrocious on it’s first series, the defense was just as bad.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe led his team down the field, taking an early 7-0 lead on the road after Auburn chose to receive the opening kickoff.

The momentum was heavily in favor of the Tide early, until Jarquez Hunter and the Auburn offensive line parted the Crimson sea for a long run.

The Tigers went on to finish the drive with a touchdown, getting the Jordan-Hare crowd right back into it.

Auburn finally converts the wide receiver wheel

Jamie Holt/Auburn Tigers

Auburn has tried some version of a white receiver wheel route 3 times in the red zone this season.

The first time, Payton Thorne overthrew Jay Fair on a would be touchdown.

The second time, Auburn’s offensive line didn’t hold up and the play was blown up before it started.

The third time, Auburn took the lead in the Iron Bowl.

THE TIGERS TAKE THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/Ptl8Ohmdjg — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 25, 2023

The entire offensive line goes their job

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Auburn’s football season has been full on inconsistencies, but one of the units that has been surprisingly solid all year is the offensive line.

That offensive line was pivotal to the Tigers successes on Saturday, creating massive holes on runs like this to help Auburn’s offense keep drives alive.

This is a classic power concept, with Dillon Wade and Gunner Britton combining to seal the edge while Wade and weak-side guard Kam Stutts attack the second level.

Britton does a incredible job sealing the edge, while Stutts, Wade, and tight end Rivaldo Fairthweather execute their blocks to open up a huge hole for Damari Alston.

Marcus Harris makes a huge sack

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

After Auburn returner Koy Moore muffed a punt, the Tigers had their back against the wall once again in the Iron Bowl.

Defensive lineman Marcus Harris stepped up to the challenge, beating a double team to sack Jalen Milroe in what looked to be the biggest play of the game.

As we’re well aware, the sack was the biggest play of the game for all of 30 seconds.

