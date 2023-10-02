Top plays from Auburn’s 27-20 loss to UGA

The Auburn Tigers lost their second straight game on Saturday, losing a nail-biter to the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, 27-20 at Jordan-Hare.

The Auburn defense once again played a phenomenal game all around, forcing two turnovers and holding the Bulldogs to three offensive touchdowns.

The Tigers’ rushing offense was solid as well, as the offensive line consistently won the line-of-scrimmage battle against a very good Georgia front.

Auburn ended with 219 rushing yards which actually outpaced the Bulldogs by 112. The problem on the offensive side of the ball was the passing game, as have now failed to throw for over 100 yards in four of their last five games against Power 5 opponents.

Here are some of the best plays from Auburn’s week 5 loss.

Jarquez Hunter's ANGRY touchdown run

Photo by Jamie Holt/Auburn Tigers

Auburn was able to jump out to an early 10-0 lead over Georgia on Saturday. Their first touchdown came curtousey of this Jarquez Hunter run.

The Auburn offensive line played their best game of the season in the loss, and plays like this show exactly why.

The line of scrimmage is dominated by the Tigers. Tight ends Tyler Fromm and Luke Deal were the stars of this play, setting the edge beautifully for Hunter.

From there, Hunter had one man to beat, and he delivered an angry blow to the would-be UGA tackler, setting the tone for the 128th edition of the South’s Oldest Rivalry.

Jaylin Simpson's 4th INT on the year

© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

As has been the case for most of the season, Auburn’s first touchdown was set up by a great play from their defense.

Jaylin Simpson now leads the nation in interceptions after his 4th pick pic.twitter.com/F2soqxvve1 — Power of Dixieland (@PwrofDixieland) September 30, 2023

The Tigers’ pass defense has been among the best in the nation through five weeks. One of the main reasons for that is the incredible play of cornerback Jaylin Simpson.

Simpson snagged his nation leading fourth interception on Saturday, making a great play on the ball to turnover the Bulldogs around mid-field.

As long as Simpson and the Auburn defense continue to dominate, the Tigers will have a chance to win games.

Marcus Harris forces a fumble early in the second half

Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

After leading early, Auburn was knotted up with UGA heading into the half.

Georgia came out of the locker room with all the momentum and the first drive of the half.

Marcus Harris and the Auburn defense snatched that momentum right back.

Big 5️⃣0️⃣ is BALLIN' today!@li_marcus15 forced the fumble that set up the Auburn score touchdown💥 https://t.co/cCWbhbOGvd pic.twitter.com/61edE5G8Cs — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) September 30, 2023

After Carson Beck completes his first pass of the half, Marcus Harris and a contingent of Tigers rallied to make a tackle of Georgia tight end Oscar Delp, forcing the ball out and giving the Auburn offense great field position to start a drive once again.

The fumble would set up a Robby Ashford touchdown run, giving Auburn its finally lead of the day, 17-10.

Payton Thorne rumbles for a 61 yard gain

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne has struggled mightily throwing the football during his time on the Plains.

That trend continued Saturday, as the Michigan State transfer threw for just 82 yards and an interception in the win.

Thorne has surprisingly been very good with his legs over the past few weeks, and those legs gave Auburn their largest offensive play of the day in week 5.

Payton Thorne with the 61 yard run 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lJP0ZzuzUS — 🏈Sports Biz College Football (@SportsBizCFB) September 30, 2023

The zone-read has been a hit or miss play for Auburn this year.

On this play, it hit big.

