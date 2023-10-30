The top plays from Auburn’s 27-13 win over Mississippi State.

The Auburn Tigers finally got back into the win column this weekend, defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs 27-13 in front of a packed Jordan-Hare stadium.

Auburn’s offense provided plenty of highlights in the first half, with the passing attack finally coming alive while running back Jarquez Hunter also had his best game of the season on the ground.

The defense did its part as well, holding the Bulldogs out of the end zone until the waning moments of the fourth quarter.

Here are some of the best plays from Auburn’s first SEC win of the season.

Payton Thorne's beautiful third touchdown pass

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Payton Thorne played his best game in an Auburn uniform on Saturday.

The Tigers’ starter threw for 230 yards and 3 touchdowns, both season-highs against Power 5 opponents. Thorne was cool, calm, and collected all game long.

This touchdown throw to Jeremiah Cobb to close out the first half was the peak of his greatness on Saturday.

Auburn getting back to being Auburn pic.twitter.com/ykwEzoVWan — Power of Dixieland (@PwrofDixieland) October 28, 2023

Thorne is able to identify man coverage right away, as he lofts a wonderful rainbow of a throw over Cobbs’s defender and into his outstretched arms.

This is the Payton Thorne we were hoping to see all season long.

Jarquez Hunter's nasty hurdle

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Jarquez Hunter had his best game of the season on Saturday.

The junior rushed for 144 yards on 17 carries (8.5 YPC) and added 26 yards through the air on 2 catches.

The highlight of his day came on the first of those 2 catches, when he broke out a nasty hurdle move on Mississippi State cornerback Decamerion Richardson.

The hurdle may have only picked up an additional 3 or 4 yards, but it continued to set a tone that the Auburn offense had throughout the first half.

Eugene Asante shoots the gap for a TFL

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Linebacker Eugene Asante has been Auburn’s best and most consistent player this season, which makes it no surprise he led the team in tackles on Saturday.

The most impressive of his 10 tackles came early in the second half, when he shot the “b gap” beautifully and blew up the Mississippi State run play before it even had a chance.

Asante’s intuition pays off w/ a TFL pic.twitter.com/M9672BwLOw — Power of Dixieland (@PwrofDixieland) October 28, 2023

While the Auburn offense stole the show in the Tigers win, the defense continued to play well, showing they are still one of the best units in the SEC.

Payton Thorne's 45 yard rainbow to Ja’Varrius Johnson

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

If you asked 100 people on Toomer’s Corner to describe the Auburn offense heading into Saturday’s game, not one of them would say the world “explosive”.

Auburn’s scoring attack was boring, methodical, and turnover-prone through the first seven games of the season.

They became explosive last weekend.

After Payton Thorne hooked up with Shane Hooks for a 27-yard score to kick things off, he connected with a wide open Ja’Varrius Johnson for a 45-yard touchdown on the very next drive.

Beautiful 45 yd pitch & catch from Payton Thorne to Ja’Varrius Johnson. Auburn’s offense has finally come alive #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/Zwgko1CNSY — Power of Dixieland (@PwrofDixieland) October 28, 2023

Plays like this showed up what Auburn’s offense can be. The question remains, can they repeat it?

Jarquez Hunter puts the game on ice

Austin Perryman/Auburn Tigers

50 of Jarquez Hunter’s 144 rushing yards came on one run in the game’s final minutes as Auburn was looking to close things out.

Jarquez Hunter 17 rushes, 144 yards pic.twitter.com/TEffmhE8cT — Power of Dixieland (@PwrofDixieland) October 28, 2023

This run was impressive in two major ways, the first of which being the burst Hunter shows in the hole. This game is all but over, but Hunter still has the energy and enthusiasm to rocket through the hole, making two defenders miss before sprinting another 40 yards.

The blocks from the Tigers’ offensive line are also incredible here. #77 Jeremiah Wright, #52 Dillon Wade, and #53 Gunner Britton all take their assignment out of the play with devastating down blocks, leaving Hunter untouched until he meets the Bulldogs’ secondary.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire