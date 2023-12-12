Top Plays from Atlanta Hawks vs. Denver Nuggets
Trae Young thought he was fouled, and he let the officials have it when they didn’t agree with him on Monday night.
The Nuggets went 6-5 without their standout guard.
Jalen Johnson landed hard on his left wrist after trying to throw down a dunk over Kyle Kuzma on Saturday night.
The Nuggets head coach was tossed in the first quarter, and Nikola Jokić joined him a quarter later.
Paul George received a technical foul in the second quarter after an argument with the crew about a non-call.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the primetime doubleheader on Monday Night Football tonight.
Miami's offense ground to a halt and didn't score in the first half with Hill sidelined.
Justin Herbert sustained a second fractured finger, this time on his right hand against the Broncos.
Mike Tomlin also announced that Steelers linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are both in concussion protocol.
Stroud will be required to pass a neurological exam before returning to the field for a Texans team fighting for a playoff spot.
Hartman threw 24 TDs and 8 interceptions in 2023.
Scott Pianowski makes the case for six players who should be rostered in more fantasy hockey leagues.
Bronny James made his debut for USC on Sunday, but the Trojans have now lost three of their last four games.
The bottom of the rankings are the most interesting and will likely shake up again with so many teams earning votes in last week’s poll.
Copa América is coming. The 2025 Club World Cup is coming. The 2026 men’s World Cup is coming. Messi will be here through at least 2025, and “for the next few years, North America will be the epicenter of the beautiful game,” MLS president Don Garber said.
Yahoo Sports takes a look at nine players who impressed at the Nike EYBL Scholastic Showcase in Las Vegas.
Herbert was replaced by backup Easton Stick.
Week 14 was a week filled with statement wins, shocking upsets and injuries that could drastically changed fantasy mangers strategies for the duration of the fantasy postseason. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down each game from the Sunday slate and provide their instant fantasy reactions.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don recaps all of Sunday's action from Week 14, headlined by another week-winning performance from Deebo Samuel.
Sean McVay's play call during a critical moment Sunday didn't make it to Matthew Stafford.