Top Plays from Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Top Plays from Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder,01/03/2024
Top Plays from Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder,01/03/2024
Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams being on the same team remains hilarious.
With these final five, we have a full rundown of each team's bellwether, so you can ride the ups and downs of the rest of the season with them.
As the first portion of the NBA season unfolds, each week we will highlight a handful of make-or-break players who will determine their teams' fortunes, for better or worse.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The hosts kick things off with the officiating crisis around the NFL following the disastrous outcome of Saturday's game featuring the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, as Jori weighs in on how league sources feel about the current crisis, and what they believe needs to be changed. The trio go through some possible solutions for the problem and what it would take NFL ownership to fix it. Charles wrote a piece on the Dallas Cowboys and how they've benefitted from some good fortune this year, and the hosts discuss whether or not the Cowboys can be trusted to finally win playoff games – even with home field advantage. Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon insisted the team is sticking with Kyler Murray as their quarterback next year – is this a smokescreen or is he telling the truth? Charles is inclined to believe him and believes the Cardinals are moving in the right direction. They are set up very well in the draft this year if they don't take a quarterback. Finally, the college football National Championship game could have huge implications for the 2024 NFL Draft, as the better player in this game between Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy could end up deciding who is the fourth quarterback off the board in the upcoming draft.
Lamar Jackson will get some rest before the playoffs begin.
Guard Zach LaVine will practice with the Windy City Bulls on Wednesday.
The quarterback is out of New York's regular-season finale with a concussion.
Since the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal was revealed, Michigan has gone 7-0, including victories over three top-10 teams.
The Eagles' recent slide could cost them the NFC East title and home-field advantage in the playoffs.
The 21-day practice window has opened for WR Christian Kirk, while QB Trevor Lawrence will be limited
With the regular season winding down, fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri shares some findings we can take with us into the offseason for 2024.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Sean McVay ended any speculation about his desire to coach the Rams next season.
Mike Vrabel provided multiple reasons for why the Titans need to win even in a lost season
Ryan was an accomplished quarterback and an accomplished mathematician, both during and after his NFL career.
With the new year here, it's time to clear out these five underperforming players from your fantasy hockey roster.
The final four-team edition of the CFP semifinals played out Monday night in Los Angeles & New Orleans and Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde convene for a late-night podcast to recap all of the action.
From fumbles to rumbles, here are the five plays that defined this year's Michigan-Alabama Rose Bowl.
Coach Todd Bowles said an MRI was done on Baker Mayfield's ribs and came back negative for fractures.
The Gamecocks' starting lineup looks different than this time last year, but Dawn Staley’s squad is still primed for a run to the NCAA championship game with one of the most complete rosters in the country.