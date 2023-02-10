Top plays from Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns

Is Russell Westbrook a loser in this deal?
With the 2023 NBA trade deadline passing by, lets analyze which teams optimized the opportunity and which ones failed to do so.
The Golden State Warriors are trading recent No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a three-team deal that will net them five second-round picks from the Atlanta Hawks, per multiple reports.
The NBA trade deadline helped the Warriors cut down on hefty luxury tax bill this season and next.
The Lakers have traded center Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for reserve guard Davon Reed and three future second-round picks.
The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired former Marquette star Jae Crowder, who hasn't played this season while the Suns sought to trade him.
Here are 10 players who could become available on the buyout market after the NBA trade deadline, including Russell Westbrook and John Wall.
Donte DiVincenzo spoke with NBC Sports Bay Area about the business of being traded, and his message to his Warriors teammates.
The Celtics reportedly made a shrewd move Thursday by landing Mike Muscala from the Thunder at a relatively low cost.
The Bucks reportedly acquired former Suns wing Jae Crowder in exchange for five second-round picks as part of a three-team trade with the Nets and Pacers.
In Kyrie Irving's mind, setting ablaze the fabric of the Nets was beyond his control. In reality, Brooklyn's gravest mistake was holding Irving accountable.
NBA fans and media members react to the biggest moves at the trade deadline, including the Lakers trading Russell Westbrook.
Gary Payton II got the last laugh in his first game against his former Warriors teammates. But his championship ring and friendships are what will last forever.
Ja Morant previously believed he and the Grizzlies would be just fine as one of the top seeds in the Western Conference. Now that doesn't appear to be the case.
The Pacers added Indianapolis native George Hill and Serge Ibaka at the NBA trade deadline
"When we were getting our heads beat in by UConn for all those years, I said nothing.”
NBA teams are on the clock as the trade deadline looms at 3 p.m. with a couple of Cleveland Cavaliers being grist for the rumor mill.
The Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers play in a primetime game on TNT. Here's what you should know about LeBron James, the Bucks injury report, trades and more.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer ever, not LeBron James, despite the Lakers star setting the all-time scoring record.
On Undisputed on FS1 Thursday, Shannon Sharpe had a question for Memphis Grizzlies guards Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks.