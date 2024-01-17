Top players who opted to return to college instead of entering the 2024 NFL draft

Most of the time when college players make an announcement about their eligibility and the NFL draft, it’s them declaring they’re leaving school and entering the professional ranks. But not everyone leaves early, not even when projected as a potential first round pick.

There are a few college players who opted to stay in the college ranks instead of declaring for the 2024 NFL draft. Here are some of the bigger names who opted to stay in school.

Shedeur Sanders, QB Colorado

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders started out fantastic but saw his potential draft star lose some luster with injuries and his relative struggles once defenses got film on him. He’ll enter next college season as a projected top-10 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Donovan Edwards, RB, Michigan

Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Burke bounced back from an underwhelming 2022 season for the Buckeyes with a very impressive 2023. It led many to project Burke as a potential first-rounder and surefire Day 2 pick, but those projections will have to wait a year. Except to see Burke very high in preseason mocks for the 2025 draft.

Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

Rod Moore, S, Michigan

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The rangy Moore stood out as one of the most pro-ready prospects in a generally thin safety class. He’ll instead chase another championship with the Wolverines.

Clemson LB Barrett Carter

J.T Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

Georgia QB Carson Beck

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Beck is another underclassman who few actually expected to leave Georgia, but he still got some first-round projections after leading the Bulldogs to another impressive season.

