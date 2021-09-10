These are the top players in the league, according to NBA 2K22

Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -R. Kelly sexually assaulted a woman at his Chicago studio nearly two decades ago, where he locked her up without food and water, the woman testified at the R&B singer's sex abuse trial in Brooklyn on Thursday. The woman, identified as Sonia, said she was kept at least two days in a locked room at Kelly's Chocolate Factory studio in 2003, where she had hoped to interview him for a Utah radio station as a then 21-year-old intern. She said Kelly was adjusting his pants when she woke up, and recalled feeling "wet stuff" between her legs and on her thighs.