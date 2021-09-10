These are the top players in the league, according to NBA 2K22

HoopsHype staff
·1 min read
NBA 2K22 is already here on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. We have listed the top players in this year’s edition of the game, per their ratings. Check them out below.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee): 96 OVR

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo

1. Stephen Curry (Golden State): 96 OVR

2020-21 nba mvp race rankings rumprs curry jokic curry celebrates three pointer embiid
2020-21 nba mvp race rankings rumprs curry jokic curry celebrates three pointer embiid

1. Kevin Durant (Brooklyn): 96 OVR

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets
Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

1. LeBron James (LA Lakers): 96 OVR

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

5. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia): 95 OVR

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

5. Nikola Jokic (Denver): 95 OVR

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

5. Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers): 95 OVR

Kawhi Leonard handling the ball
Kawhi Leonard handling the ball

8. Luka Doncic (Dallas): 94 OVR

8. James Harden (Brooklyn): 94 OVR

James Harden
James Harden

8. Damian Lillard (Portland): 94 OVR

11. Anthony Davis (LA Lakers): 93 OVR

12. Jimmy Butler (Miami): 91 OVR

12. Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn): 91 OVR

14. Devin Booker (Phoenix): 90 OVR

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

14. Chris Paul (Phoenix): 90 OVR

14. Jayson Tatum (Boston): 90 OVR

Jayson Tatum shoots over Bradley Beal
Jayson Tatum shoots over Bradley Beal

17. Bradley Beal (Washington): 89 OVR

Bradley Beal with the ball
Bradley Beal with the ball

17. Zion Williamson (New Orleans): 89 OVR

Zion Williamson attacks the rim surrounded by Warriors
Zion Williamson attacks the rim surrounded by Warriors

17. Trae Young (Atlanta): 89 OVR

20. Paul George (LA Clippers): 88 OVR

20. Rudy Gobert (Utah): 88 OVR

20. Khris Middleton (Milwaukee): 88 OVR

20. Donovan Mitchell (Utah): 88 OVR

24. Zach LaVine (Chicago): 87 OVR

24. Julius Randle (New York): 87 OVR

2020-21 nba mvp rankings rumors julius randle goes up for layup lebron giannis curry embiid jokic
2020-21 nba mvp rankings rumors julius randle goes up for layup lebron giannis curry embiid jokic

24. Klay Thompson (Golden State): 87 OVR

24. Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota): 87 OVR

Karl-Anthony Towns
Karl-Anthony Towns

28. Bam Adebayo (Miami): 86 OVR

Bam Adebayo tries to save the ball
Bam Adebayo tries to save the ball

28. Deandre Ayton (Phoenix): 86 OVR

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns
Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns

28. Jaylen Brown (Boston): 86 OVR

nba trade rumors rankings jaylen brown damian lillard ben simmons buddy hield
nba trade rumors rankings jaylen brown damian lillard ben simmons buddy hield

28. Clint Capela (Atlanta): 86 OVR

Clint Capela, Atlanta Hawks
Clint Capela, Atlanta Hawks

28. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City): 86 OVR

nba trade rumors rankings 2021 draft day night shai gilgeous alexander lakers kyle kuzma ben simmons bradley beal damian lillard
nba trade rumors rankings 2021 draft day night shai gilgeous alexander lakers kyle kuzma ben simmons bradley beal damian lillard

28. Domantas Sabonis (Indiana): 86 OVR

Domantas Sabonis passes the ball
Domantas Sabonis passes the ball

28. Russell Westbrook (LA Lakers): 86 OVR

