Top players in the college football transfer portal? We’re tracking them all day long

College football conference championships are wrapped. The College Football Playoff field is set. The final US LBM Coaches Poll of the regular season is out. We know the complete bowl schedule. Now, the college football transfer portal opens, with eyes on some of the top players who might enter and where they may go.

USA TODAY Sports will track the moves of all college football's top players as they make decisions on where they will play next season. (Need a refresher on how the transfer portal works? We got you covered here.)

When does the transfer portal open for football?

In the Football Bowl Subdivision, a 30-day window to enter the transfer portal begins Dec. 4. There is also a spring window from April 15-30. It's worth noting that these windows restrict when an athlete's name can be entered into the portal, not when they actually transfer to a different school.

When does the transfer portal close?

The transfer portal window closes on Jan. 2, 2024.

Dillon Gabriel transfer portal

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel appeared to announce he will enter the transfer portal Monday with a social media post that thanked Sooner Nation.

"My time in the palace was a game time experience I will never forget," Gabriel wrote. "Sooner Nation, you held me accountable and I am better for it."

Gabriel is a redshirt senior and could decide to enter the NFL draft, but he also has one more year of eligibility remaining. He played his first three seasons at UCF before transfer to Oklahoma in 2022. He threw for a career-best 3,660 yards with 30 touchdowns and six interceptions last year, and also posted a career-best 172.0 passer rating.

Freshman Jackson Arnold would likely become the front-runner to take over for Gabriel. Arnold was a five-star recruit who got playing time in a handful of games, throwing for 202 yards on 18 of 24 passing with two touchdown passes and another TD on the ground.

Who are the top transfer portal players?

Here are the best quarterbacks available: Washington State’s Cam Ward, Oregon State’s DJ Uiagalelei, Kansas State’s Will Howard, UCLA’s Dante Moore, Duke’s Riley Leonard, Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall, Arizona State’s Drew Pyne, Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke, Texas Tech’s Tyler Shough, Ohio State's Kyle McCord, New Hampshire’s Max Brosmer and Holy Cross’ Matthew Sluka. — Paul Myerberg

How does the transfer portal work?

The transfer portal is not a shortcut for the rest of the recruiting process. Coaches still have to recruit. Athletes still have to ensure they're eligible to compete at a new school. The portal is simply a way to help the two sides connect more easily, and earlier.

Kyle McCord transfer portal

Ohio State junior quarterback Kyle McCord, who started all 12 of the Buckeyes games in 2023, has put his name in the portal, according to the Columbus Dispatch, which is part of the USA TODAY Network.

In his debut season as a starter, McCord threw for 3,170 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions and received third-team All-Big Ten recognition last week. But his status as the starter moving forward was unclear.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day was noncommittal about McCord remaining the starting quarterback as a senior next season or even for the Cotton Bowl at the end of this month as he met with reporters at a news conference Sunday.

"We'll just kind of see how practice goes," Day said.

Day mentioned all of the passers would have opportunities to compete for reps ahead of the matchup against Missouri on Dec. 29. Ohio State has three other scholarship quarterbacks on the roster with sophomore Devin Brown, as well as graduate student Tristan Gebbia and Lincoln Kienholz. — Columbus Dispatch

What is a transfer portal in college football?

A 2019 article on the NCAA's website describes the transfer portal as a "compliance tool to systematically manage the transfer process from start to finish." Put more simply: It's a database. The NCAA made this database in an attempt to simplify the first step in the transfer process. In the pre-portal days, athletes would have to ask their coach for permission to contact other schools, then find ways to get the word out that they were available. Coaches, meanwhile, would have to use their connections and word-of-mouth referrals to identify transferring athletes. Now, it's all just there in one spot.

