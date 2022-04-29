Top players 49ers should trade up for on Day 2 of draft

The 49ers are scheduled to pick three times on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft. They hold one pick in the second round and two in the third, but there’s a strong chance we see them move up from one of those spots after a slew of talented players fell out of the first round.

With Nos. 61, 93 and 105 it’s unlikely San Francisco jumps way up in the second round, but they have the capital to make a minor leap if there’s a prospect they love in the middle of the second round.

Here are some players they should target if they fall into the mid-to-late 40s:

DE Boye Mafe, Minnesota

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Mafe has terrific size at 6-4, 261 pounds. It’s easy to see how he could eventually be a versatile rusher who comes off the edge and kicks inside for an added wrinkle to an already good 49ers pass rush.

DE Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Ebiketie doesn’t jump of the screen with his athleticism, but he consistently got to the quarterback in college and posted 15.5 sacks over his final three years. A team like San Francisco where he could ease in as a rotational rusher might be ideal for him.

WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It’d make sense if 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan liked Moore. He had an extremely productive college career and there doesn’t seem to be much he can’t do on the football field.

C Cam Jurgens, Nebraska

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jurgens is probably the best C available. 49ers starter Alex Mack could retire and Jurgens would give them an option to replace the veteran right away.

TE Trey McBride, Colorado State

(Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

McBride would flat out change the 49ers’ offense. He’s a very good blocker and a legitimate receiving threat they’ve missed alongside George Kittle.

S Jalen Pitre, Baylor

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Pitre is a lot like Jimmie Ward in his ability to play coverage. If the 49ers believe he can be their de facto nickel corner he becomes even more valuable.

WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

WILLIAM BRETZGER, DELAWARE NEWS JOURNAL

Adding one of Trey Lance’s former college teammates might help the first-year starter get comfortable early on. Watson has terrific speed and can create yards with the ball in his hands.

S Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Brisker can do a little bit of everything on defense. He has the size to play in the box and the athleticism to play up high.

