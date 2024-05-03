Top player in 2025 class could visit UNC basketball in Fall

North Carolina has yet to land a prospect in the 2025 recruiting class but there’s a long way to go in that cycle still. Hubert Davis and his staff have identified some top targets, including the No. 1 overall player in the class, AJ Dybantsa.

The small forward out of Napa, California currently plays at Prolific Prep and has 22 offers in his recruitment. As his recruitment continues on, things are starting to progress which includes visits. And for North Carolina, they could be in line for a visit this Fall.

Dybantsa talked to Travis Branham of 247Sports about his recruitment and he mentioned that he could set up a visit this Fall:

North Carolina:”Heard from him, I got offered towards the beginning of my Prolific season, they stay in contact with my dad. I might take a visit this fall but I will have to set that up with UNC, definitely.”

Other programs involved in his recruitment include Arkansas, Kentucky, Auburn, and USC. The 6-foot-8 small forward has already visited USC and Auburn in the process.

Dybantsa is a recruit to keep an eye on for the Tar Heels moving forward and it will be a big plus if they can get him on campus to make an impression.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire