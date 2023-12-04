Top places former USC Trojan Raleek Brown could land in the portal

USC wideout/running back Raleek Brown intends to enter the transfer portal when it opens on December 4, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Brown spent two seasons with the Trojans, redshirting during the 2023 campaign. He’ll have four years of eligibility remaining at whichever school he moves to next.

Oklahoma, Oregon, Kansas, LSU and Tennessee are my top schools that would best fit Brown. Those schools could land him in the transfer portal.

Brown had 227 rushing yards, 175 receiving yards, and six total touchdowns as a true freshman last year. He had just six total touches for 34 yards this season.

As a recruit, Brown was the No. 69 overall prospect in the 2022 class, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. He was also ranked the nation’s No. 8 wide receiver and the No. 5 player in California.

This might be a recurring theme, but the one place USC doesn’t want Raleek Brown to land is Oregon. The Trojans know that Oregon will join USC in the Big Ten next year. They need to avoid losing players directly to the Ducks. They can more easily afford losing players to Utah or Oregon State or Stanford, since the Trojans won’t be in the same conference with any of those schools next year in the Big Ten.

Oregon is different. We will see what happens with Raleek Brown.

BREAKING: USC WR Raleek Brown plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports The 5'9 190 WR will have 4 years of eligibility remaining Was ranked as a Top 70 Recruit in the 2022 Class

